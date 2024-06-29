The Canadiens came close to stealing Ivan Demidov

At this point, you know: Ivan Demidov was the Canadiens’ choice.

The Flames, Predators and other clubs may have called for the chance to draft him in the fifth spot, but the Russian was management’s choice. Nothing could change that.

We should see the young man land in Quebec in 2025. And if all goes well, he’ll change the face of the club’s attack in the medium term on an increasingly formidable top-6.

But how close did the Habs come to not drafting him? How close were the Blackhawks, Ducks and Blue Jackets to drafting him? That’s one question.

According to what had been circulating for weeks, Chicago was hesitating between Artyom Levshunov and Demidov. The defenseman got the nod, but the club also loved Demidov.

That’s why, when you read that Chicago tried to acquire the Blue Jackets’ #4 pick in return for (among other things) an unprotected first-round pick in 2025, it’s easy to think that it was to draft Ivan Demidov.

This information was reported by Pierre LeBrun, who mentions that Chicago almost managed to get the pick. So it takes a plus-one to conclude that Demidov came close to escaping the Flanelle’s grasp.

Could have been fireworks at the top of the draft tonight. Hearing that the Blackhawks offered next year’s 1st Rd pick, unprotected, plus another pick, in return for the fourth overall pick. Believe it came pretty close but the Blue Jackets passed. They really love Cayden… – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 29, 2024

Cayden Lindstrom has had a long road to the 2024 #NHLDraft. From growing up in remote Chetwynd, BC, to moving to Vancouver alone at age 13, to playing in the WHL. He now hopes to serve as a role model on field hockey’s biggest stage in the NHL. Full : https://t.co/jYG2SBc0FR pic.twitter.com/nQEVd7hdwq – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 28, 2024

Although Chicago had Demidov in mind, the Blue Jackets were too enamored with Cayden Lindstrom to pass him up. In other words, the club used its right to speak up.Kent Hughes owes him one.

On paper, the offer could have been interesting for the Blue Jackets, since Chicago’s pick next year will be really high, once again. But why wait a year to draft so high?

I can understand why the Jackets said no to this one.

– It was Charles Saindon-Courtois’ idea to call Céline Dion to make the pick. Chantal Machabée made the call.

Congratulations to Charles Saindon-Courtois, the Canadiens’ manager of hockey communications, who came up with idea to have Céline Dion announce Ivan Demidov as No. 5 overall pick at last night’s NHL Draft. It was his boss, Chantal Machabée, who then called Céline. Bravo! #Habs pic.twitter.com/tlOqfXxeS6 – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) June 29, 2024

– The goaltending tandem will create a healthy rivalry, if all goes well.

My weekly #Habs Mailbag answering questions from fans about the goaltending situation, the future of Alex Burrows and whether the Canadiens might think about trying Lane Hutson as a forward #HabsIO: https://t.co/dX7LobW1e4 – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) June 29, 2024

– Steve Nash knows Macklin Celebrini.

“He tore my basement up at a young age and now he’s a No. 1 pick in the NHL.” Steve Nash talks with @sportsnetkyle about Macklin Celebrini. pic.twitter.com/NttV94R4E1 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 28, 2024

– Joe Thornton did it right yesterday.

Mike Grier on Joe Thornton’s reveal of the Celebrini pick: “I think he nailed it.” Grier said he hopes tonight marks the beginning of a connection between Celebrini and Thornton, the No. 1 overall pick in 1997. Grier said Thornton’s current title with the Sharks is “Jumbo and… – Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) June 29, 2024

