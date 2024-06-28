With the 21st pick, the Canadiens draft Michael Hage

Michael Hage is the choice of the @CanadiensMTL #21 – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) June 29, 2024

Islanders take Cole Eiserman at No. 20, one pick before the Canadiens. I’d imagine there’s some disappointment at the Canadiens table right now. – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 29, 2024

Before the draft began, the Habs had two first-round picks: the 5th and the 21st (acquired earlier in the day).One wondered whether the club had moved up five spots to trade up or simply to draft a player x targeted at that spot.In the end, it was the latter: Montreal selected Michael Hage.I had my fingers crossed for Cole Eiserman, but he was selected one spot (20th) ahead of Montreal.Too bad.

As for the Habs’ new acquisition, he’s a center from the USHL. He finished fourth in league scoring with 75 points (33 goals) in 54 games.

Next year, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound center will play for the University of Michigan. He won’t be in Montreal, but will have the opportunity to improve in an excellent hockey program.

For those interested, Kent Hughes should take it easy tonight. That’s what he told Elliotte Friedman in an interview following Hage’s selection. Speaking of interviews, the player spoke in French with Renaud Lavoie. Hage hails from Mississauga, Ontario, but grew up a Habs fan.

#Habs Michael Hage grew up a #GoHabsGo fan: “this is the team I dreamed of playing for as a kid and I’m going to do everything I can to be as impactful as I can when I get there.” – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) June 29, 2024

So, he’s joining his childhood team.

– The Habs have drafted the real deal.