With the 21st pick, the Canadiens draft Michael Hage
Michael Hage is the choice of the @CanadiensMTL #21
– Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) June 29, 2024
Islanders take Cole Eiserman at No. 20, one pick before the Canadiens. I’d imagine there’s some disappointment at the Canadiens table right now.
– Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 29, 2024
As for the Habs’ new acquisition, he’s a center from the USHL. He finished fourth in league scoring with 75 points (33 goals) in 54 games.
Next year, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound center will play for the University of Michigan. He won’t be in Montreal, but will have the opportunity to improve in an excellent hockey program.
For those interested, Kent Hughes should take it easy tonight. That’s what he told Elliotte Friedman in an interview following Hage’s selection. Speaking of interviews, the player spoke in French with Renaud Lavoie. Hage hails from Mississauga, Ontario, but grew up a Habs fan.
#Habs Michael Hage grew up a #GoHabsGo fan: “this is the team I dreamed of playing for as a kid and I’m going to do everything I can to be as impactful as I can when I get there.”
– Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) June 29, 2024
So, he’s joining his childhood team.
Extension
– The Habs have drafted the real deal.
Michael Hage in Montreal. What a moment. The favorite team of his father, Alain, who died in July 2023.
Here’s what I wrote about him in Buffalo a few weeks ago.https://t.co/LiXbqkW4gt
– Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) June 29, 2024