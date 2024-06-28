Sacha Boisvert drafted 18th overall by the Blackhawks

So far, so good for the Canadiens.

Ivan Demidov has been selected and the fans are happy. He still has a first-round pick and I can’t wait to see who is selected.

One thing’s for sure, it won’t be Sacha Boisvert. The Quebecer, the first from the province to have his name called in the 2024 auction, has been selected by the Chicago Blackhawks.

With the 18th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft the Chicago Blackhawks have selected forward Sacha Boisvert from the Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)! pic.twitter.com/o6j0jGJOFD – Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) June 29, 2024

He will join Connor Bedard and Artyom Levshunov in Chicago.

It’s important to remember that the Hawks acquired this pick from the Islanders a few weeks ago.

In 61 USHL games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks, Boisvert collected 68 points.

He’s an excellent prospect with a promising professional career ahead of him.

We know that Kent Hughes and his group recently wanted to meet him. After all, he’s had a great season, has great potential and is a local lad. A little before the selection, we saw Kent Hughes on the phone. Did the GM want to go ahead and select him? Was the price too high?

Macklin Celebrini (SJ) Artyom Levshunov (CHI) Beckett Sennecke (ANA) Cayden Lindstrom (CBJ) Ivan Demidov (MON) Tij Iginla (UTAH) Carter Yakemchuk (OTT) Berkly Catton (SEA) Zayne Parekh (CAL) Anton Silayev (NJD) Sam Dickinson (SJ) Zeev Buium (MIN) Jett Luchanko (PHI) Konsta Helenius (BUF) Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (DET) Adam Jiricek (STB) Terick Parascak (WAS) Sacha Boisvert (CHI) Trevor Connelly (VGK)

Montreal will have the chance to make its second draft selection in the next few minutes.Here are the draft picks so far: