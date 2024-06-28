Skip to content
Ivan Demidov selected 5th overall by the Canadiens
Finally! It’s D-Day in the NHL and all 32 teams are now gathered in the Vegas sphere…

The superb sphere in Vegas. Very impressive.

For the Canadiens, the future is already in good hands, but let’s just say that the long-awaited fifth pick will be an integral part of that future. And that pick is Ivan Demidov.

So Montreal has succeeded in drafting a forward, the priority from the start. Céline Dion made the announcement. Remember, she’s much loved in Vegas. In any case, she did better than Carey Price last year…

Finally, the Habs draft the guy the fans wanted.

Yesterday, I wrote about how the Russian has talent equal to, perhaps even greater than, Macklin Celebrini. Well, the Russian is now a member of the Habs. Are you happy?

Here’s what the team’s top-6 might look like in the very near future :

Ivan Demidov-Nick Suzuki-Cole Caufield

Juraj Slafkovsky-Kirby Dach-Joshua Roy

Very promising.

Here are the four players selected before Demidov:

Sharks: Macklin Celebrini, forward. Some teams have reportedly tried to move up to the top spot to draft the youngster, confirmed GM Mike Grier.

Blackhawks: Artyom Levshunov, defenseman.

Ducks : Beckett Sennecke, forward.

Blue Jackets: Cayden Lindstrom, forward.

