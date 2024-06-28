Sidney Crosby: Pat Brisson opens the door to a Pittsburgh departure

Sidney Crosby is 36 years old.

He’s still one of the NHL’s most productive players, having racked up 94 points (42 goals) last season in Pittsburgh .

The interesting thing about the Penguins captain is that he’ll be as free as a bird next summer if he can’t agree on the terms of a new contract with the organization that drafted him in 2005.

Will he be back in the Steel City?

According to Martin McGuire, this is not assured. McGuire spoke with Pat Brisson, who is Crosby’s agent.

Brisson began by saying that Crosby “is a very loyal person”… But he also said that Crosby would like the chance to win again, and the Penguins may not have what it takes to allow Crosby to win another Stanley Cup.

It has to make sense for Crosby. – Pat Brisson

There are no discussions at the moment about a new contract, but it could happen in July.

We’ll be keeping an eye on this one.

After all, it would be odd to see Sidney Crosby wearing a uniform other than that of the Penguins, because when you think of the Pens, you think of Mario Lemieux…

And Crosby.

1,596 career points, Hart trophies, Maurice Richard trophies, Conn-Smythe trophies, three Stanley Cups…

Overtime

He did it all, in Pittsburgh, to put it another way.

