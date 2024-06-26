Don’t be surprised if the Canadiens trade the 26th pick

Don’t be surprised if the Canadiens trade the 26th pickAuteur: ataylor
It was Kent Hughes’ first draft as Habs general manager.
Three’s a crowd, as the saying goes.
Stu Cowan recently wrotein The Montreal Gazette that we shouldn’t be surprised to see the Habs trade their late first-round pick.
Don’t be surprised or upset if the Canadiens trade a first-round pick again at NHL Draft. One reason is that the Florida Panthers only drafted three of the players on their playoff roster that just won the Stanley Cup. My column #Habs #HabsIO: https://t.co/1fFsfartNQ
– Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) June 26, 2024
I don’t expect to see the Habs taking a 5-11 winger at 26. If they keep the pick, I think they will seek size.
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) June 26, 2024
Guys like Dean Letourneau and Sacha Boisvert could be interesting picks with the 26th pick, but based on the roster of the recent champions, drafting late in the first round isn’t useful.
What’s more, the Panthers haven’t drafted in the first round since 2021, and don’t have a first-round pick next year.
Not to say that drafting isn’t the answer, but drafting late isn’t necessary to have a championship team.
Let’s see what KH has in store for us with this 26th pick.
Overtime
– Interesting.
Source telling me that Ken Holland could be on his way to the Chicago Blackhawks. Position to be determined. Could this be the beginning of building new dynasty there in Chi town?!? They have the cap space and the draft picks! We will see how this plays out…
– Scottie Upshall (@ScottieUpshall) June 26, 2024
– Another Canadian drafted in the top-10 in the NBA.
Zach Edey wasn’t a 1st round pick in nearly every mock draft 2 months ago.
The two-time NCAA Player of the Year finally came in 9th! Will we see him in Paris with Team Canada? https://t.co/SN2SppVIaJ
– Olivier Paradis-Lemieux (@OliParle) June 27, 2024
– It’s confirmed: Mikheyev has waived his no-trade clause to go to Chicago.
Ilya Mikheyev has waived his no-trade clause for the trade to Chicago.
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 27, 2024
– Mathias is right about that.
If the Habs didn’t take Matvei Michkov last year, it wasn’t because of his contract in Russia. Process. Episode 23. #MatveiMichkov #Habs #Canadiens #Flyers #Hockey pic.twitter.com/Ri4aQYag7m
– commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) June 26, 2024
– He’s generous.
Hearing that on his way out, Alex Meruelo will donate $1M to @azhockeylegacy & an additional $1M to maintain Coyotes youth hockey programs.
In addition, $8M will be dedicated to remaining staff in the form of compensation & health insurance at least through the end of 2024.
– Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) June 27, 2024
– Well, well, well.
NHL Commish Gary Bettman confirms Alex Meruelo advised the league he wouldn’t pursue reactivating the @ArizonaCoyotes. Asked if it’s possibleoriginal Winnipeg Jets history/records could be returned to the team, he called it an excellent question, but said it was too early to say.
– Eric Engels (@EricEngels) June 26, 2024