10th pick for Martin Necas?

Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky revealed to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun that he’s willing to match any hostile offers from other NHL teams for Martin Necas.
Cont’d: “…if not, I think Carolina is ready to keep him, they’re not going to force a deal if no one is willing to answer that price. I will say this, I think the Buffalo Sabres could be that team, they’re among the teams bidding hard on Necas, they have a lot of interest”
A little later, Daily Faceoff ‘s Frank Seravalli joins the fray with another striking Necas rumour. According to his information, it would appear that the Devils would be willing to trade the 10th overall pick in the next draft to acquire Necas.
He has also identified several other teams that would still be in the running. We’re talking about Columbus, Calgary, Boston, Chicago, Detroit and Nashville.
Predators interested in Stamkos
That’s what Pierre LeBrun reported on TSN.
Cont’d: “Who have serious interest in Steven Stamkos, they need an offensive upgrade for that team and I believe Barry Trotz their GM will want to be in the mix if Steven Stamkos goes to market, obviously Steven Stamkos would like to remain in Tampa if possible”
A deal is brewing between Vancouver and Chicago
We’re talking about a deal that would allow the Canucks to free up space under the salary cap.
Ilya Mikheyev hasn’t formally agreed to waive his no-trade clause yet to go to #Blackhawks, but provided he does, teams have agreement in place on a trade:
To #Blackhawks: Ilya Mikheyev, 2nd Rd Pick, pending UFA Sam Lafferty
To #Canucks: 4th Rd Pick@DailyFaceoff
Vancouver would send Ilya Mikheyev, a second-round pick and Sam Lafferty’s negotiating rights to the Blackhawks in return for a fourth-round pick.
I asked Tij Iginla about the possibility of playing in a pressure environment like Montreal. He says he would love to play in front of such a passionate fanbase. Says he has met with the @CanadiensMTL a couple of times and he believes the talks went well @thesickpodcasts pic.twitter.com/JrXRZL5MR6
