Rocket: Stéphane Julien’s name keeps cropping up

Name me a coach who speaks French and I’ll name you a candidate for the Laval Rocket driver’s job. Even Bob Hartley is about to- ah pis laissez faire.

The most popular names right now are Pascal Vincent and Sylvain Favreau. The former is a returning NHL coach with experience in Manitoba’s AHL.

And the second is a name that came up when we weren’t sure whether Jean-François Houle would get a new contract.

In fact, since Houle decided to step down, the same names that came up before his contract was signed are coming up again – in addition to Vincent, of course. It feels like May at the moment.

And now there’s a name that’s gaining momentum this evening: Stéphane Julien. He was first mentioned by Patrick Williams, who covers hockey and tells us to keep an eye on him.

Keep an eye on Stephane Julien with the Laval job. Extensive junior experience, and he just completed his first season as an assistant coach with Grand Rapids. – PATRICK WILLIAMS (@pwilliamsAHL) June 21, 2024

But that’s not all.

In a text published in Le Nouvelliste, Matthew Vachon raised several names that could be considered. And the front-page image is that of Stéphane Julien.

There are some solid names to take over from J-F Houle at @RocketLaval. Who would you like to see in that all-important chair in the Habs organization? Favreau? Julien? Robitaille? Tanguay? Vincent? Chronicle on the subject. https://t.co/i6DO7NonmS – Matthew Vachon (@MatthewVachon_) June 21, 2024

What you need to know is that Julien was for years an employee of the Sherbrooke Phoenix. He came up through the ranks in the Eastern Townships and worked his way up the franchise as he took on more responsibility.In the end, he was the coach and GM. And from the way he revived Joshua Roy after his stint with the Sea Dogs, I imagine the Habs prospect is in a position to give him a good reference.This year, Julien was an assistant with the Grand Rapids Griffins. He also has experience with Team Canada.

I don’t know if he’ll be considered, but he has the profile that Habs management is looking for. Is this what Martin St-Louis is looking for? Does he have the profile of a future Habs coach in the eyes of management, if need be? These are the questions that arise.

