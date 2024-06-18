Sick Podcast: Anthony Mantha doesn’t fit in with the Canadiens’ culture

In a few weeks, we’ll have answers to a number of questions related to the Canadiens. In particular, we’ll know who the #5 draft pick will be, whether a big free agent has signed in town and whether a deal for an established top-6 forward is possible.

That’s not to say that nothing will happen from mid-July onwards, but the big time is now.

The consensus is that the Habs aren’t likely to make a big splash on the free agent market, but there’s still a chance that Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton will sign a guy with an NHL name.

Publicly, Anthony Mantha’s name will be popular. The talented Quebec forward has sometimes been linked to the Flanelle in the past, but has never landed in town.

Will it happen this summer?

According to Tony Marinaro and Eric Engels, who answered a question on the subject on yesterday’s Sick Podcast, don’t expect the Habs to be in the running for Mantha.

Why not? Because he’s not what the Habs are looking for.

This isn’t a three-on-three league. The Habs are trying to build a certain culture: if a player can’t play his heart out every night, it just won’t happen. – Tony Marinaro

Even though he’s big and has a good shot, Mantha doesn’t fit in with what the Habs are trying to do, added Eric Engels. Because of his age and what he’ll be asking for in salary, it just doesn’t work.

And he, too, talked about the habs culture. It’s a recurring theme.

The Sportsnet reporter also added that if the Habs were to “take a chance” on a scorer, it would be someone who is capable of scoring more regularly than Mantha.

So, obviously, we can move on to the next topic.

– That makes sense.

