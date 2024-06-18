“I’ve seen Ivan Demidov in person and he’s at least six feet tall”

In recent weeks, Ivan Demidov and several other Russian players have not shown up at the NHL combine . That’s just the way it is.
But at least, to allow some teams to meet the big prospects playing in Russia, there’s a showcase taking place in Florida. This is the one that was announced in the last few weeks.
The Habs will be there, as will several teams and journalists. He certainly wasn’t going to miss his chance to meet Demidov and other prospects.
After all, getting to know his personality and talking to him about the red flags surrounding his candidacy (injury, contract, Russian factor, etc.) is more than a luxury: it’s a necessity.
He posted a tweet saying that he’d just done a face-to-face interview with Demidov and that, according to him, he’s definitely at least six feet tall. So he says he’s taller than publicly listed.
Demidov is officially 5’11. There had already been rumours that he was taller than that, but to read it from someone who has seen him and has no advantage in lying about his height is even better.
Overtime
– The coach is 49.
– Philadelphia and New Jersey on the menu (among others) for the Habs’ preparatory schedule.
