Jeff Skinner could be bought out soon

 Auteur: ataylor
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
For Canadiens fans, the following news will shock you.

According to Elliotte Friedman, the possibility of Jeff Skinner being bought out very soon does exist. And why should this news shock you?

Because you know as well as I do that, against the Habs, Skinner looks like Connor McDavid. He’s dominant. Against the 30 other teams in the league, he’s not bad, but he’s not the player deserving a $9 million annual contract, though.

The tipster hears echoes of a possible buyout from all corners of the NHL.

If Buffalo were to give up its player, the club would pay a third of his salary over double the number of years, i.e. six years. As noted on Cap Friendly, the player’s salary footprint would be respectable in four of the six years. In 2025-2026 and 2026-2027, his cap hit would be $4.44 and $6.44 million. The other four campaigns, however: $1.44 million (2024-2025) and $2.44 million (2027-2030).

(Credit: Cap Friendly)

Next season will be a huge one for the Sabres. There seems to be a sense of urgency out there, and by buying out the contract of an 82-point guy two seasons ago, that would free up $7.56 million on the block. That’s enough money to sign a quality free agent.

And you know as well as I do that quality guys who become UFAs next July will be plentiful…

No, but imagine if the Sabres were to release him and were to make the playoffs. Let’s not forget that the player has never participated in the playoffs, in 1006 games in the big league.

The contract buyout period begins 24 hours after the official end of the 2023-2024 season. It’s therefore possible that contracts will be bought out late tomorrow evening. We’re talking about Pierre-Luc Dubois (although the GM has closed the door on this possibility), Jacob Trouba (his medical situation would complicate matters) and Jack Campbell, among others.

