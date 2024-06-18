Jeff Skinner could be bought out soon

For Canadiens fans, the following news will shock you.According to Elliotte Friedman, the possibility of Jeff Skinner being bought out very soon does exist. And why should this news shock you?

Because you know as well as I do that, against the Habs, Skinner looks like Connor McDavid. He’s dominant. Against the 30 other teams in the league, he’s not bad, but he’s not the player deserving a $9 million annual contract, though.

“The word is definitely out there that a (Jeff) Skinner buyout is a possibility.”@FriedgeHNIC discusses #LetsGoBuffalo offseason plans for the veteran and the three remaining years on his contract with @JeffMarek. LIVE

– Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) June 18, 2024

The tipster hears echoes of a possible buyout from all corners of the NHL.

If Buffalo were to give up its player, the club would pay a third of his salary over double the number of years, i.e. six years. As noted on Cap Friendly, the player’s salary footprint would be respectable in four of the six years. In 2025-2026 and 2026-2027, his cap hit would be $4.44 and $6.44 million. The other four campaigns, however: $1.44 million (2024-2025) and $2.44 million (2027-2030).

Next season will be a huge one for the Sabres. There seems to be a sense of urgency out there, and by buying out the contract of an 82-point guy two seasons ago, that would free up $7.56 million on the block. That’s enough money to sign a quality free agent.

And you know as well as I do that quality guys who become UFAs next July will be plentiful…

No, but imagine if the Sabres were to release him and were to make the playoffs. Let’s not forget that the player has never participated in the playoffs, in 1006 games in the big league.

The contract buyout period begins 24 hours after the official end of the 2023-2024 season. It’s therefore possible that contracts will be bought out late tomorrow evening. We’re talking about Pierre-Luc Dubois (although the GM has closed the door on this possibility), Jacob Trouba (his medical situation would complicate matters) and Jack Campbell, among others.

Overtime

– Ivan Demidov is indeed at least 6 feet tall.

Ivan Demidov today at 6’1 but official NHL Central Scouting measurements are on Thursday. #WeAreGoldStar! https://t.co/ROxakS7eKq – Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) June 18, 2024

– It’s official.

Utah names Chris Armstrong president of hockey operations https://t.co/voXBqvYlAF – NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) June 18, 2024

– Scott Gomez gets a job.

The Surrey Eagles are excited to announce that Scott Gomez has been hired as our new head coach & GM! #SoarWithUs | #Surrey | #BCHL pic.twitter.com/vxFZ3WjS1a – – Surrey Eagles (@SurreyEagles) June 18, 2024

– A fine line-up.

Here’s the list of players who will take part in the Sun Life PRO-AM on August 14 at the Centre Vidéotron! pic.twitter.com/bLlsNIVvUi – Jean Carrier (@JohnnyC4545) June 18, 2024

– Craig Conroy is in no hurry to trade Jacob Markstrom.

Craig Conroy wants to make it patently clear that he’s not facing an ultimatum of any sort when it comes to the future of Jacob Markstrom. The Flames GM discussed that and more in a new Q&A with @EricFrancis. https://t.co/hFPCLbdFOe – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 18, 2024

– Canadien’s first two preseason games announced. [HF]

