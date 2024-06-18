Cole Hutson will be better than his brother Lane, says Simon “Snake” Boisvert

After picking up two assists in his first two games with the Habs, Lane Hutson has many Montreal fans salivating over the prospect of a future first-rate offensive defenseman with the Habs.

Perhaps they’re right, as the diminutive American defenseman has been dominant everywhere he’s played. The only problem is his height (5 feet 10 inches), which caused him to slip to 62nd in the 2022 draft.

This year, it’s his brother, Cole, who will have the chance to be selected in the NHL draft, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he were selected earlier than his brother was.

He’s also a defenseman and measures 5 feet 10 inches, but he still has time to grow. Lane was only 5 feet 8 inches tall when he was selected by the Canadiens.

So the comparison game can begin, and Simon “Snake” Boivert got the ball rolling when he appeared on David Beaucage’s Drette su’l tape podcast.

Boivert thinks Cole Hutson is better than his brother Lane.

After analyzing the younger brother’s game, the Snake finds Cole to be a more classic player than Lane. He likes his straight-line speed, his fluidity and especially his physical game, which is a little better than Lane.

Boisvert is not at all a fan of Lane Hutson’s little feints along the blue line. He’s aware that he’s a player who moves well with the puck, but he thinks teams will quickly get used to his style of play and be able to counter him easily.

He even said that if Lane continues to do his “little lateral dance at the blue line”, an opposing team like the Bruins will get tired and send a big player to knock him out.

Based on his own analysis, Boisvert places Cole Hutson 14th on his list for the upcoming NHL draft.Offensively, Lane seems to have the upper hand on his brother, who amassed 32 points in 27 games with the U.S. National Development Team in his draft year. Cole, meanwhile, collected 12 points in 19 games with the same team this season.

So it seems that Lane has the offensive edge and Cole is a purer defender. As for the player with the most talent, we’ll have to wait a few more years before we can give a clear answer to that question.

You can listen to the entire Drette su’l tape podcast with Simon “Snake” Boisvert, here.

