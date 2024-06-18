Cole Hutson will be better than his brother Lane, says Simon “Snake” Boisvert

Cole Hutson will be better than his brother Lane, says Simon “Snake” BoisvertAuteur: dmiller
Perhaps they’re right, as the diminutive American defenseman has been dominant everywhere he’s played. The only problem is his height (5 feet 10 inches), which caused him to slip to 62nd in the 2022 draft.
This year, it’s his brother, Cole, who will have the chance to be selected in the NHL draft, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he were selected earlier than his brother was.
He’s also a defenseman and measures 5 feet 10 inches, but he still has time to grow. Lane was only 5 feet 8 inches tall when he was selected by the Canadiens.
So the comparison game can begin, and Simon “Snake” Boivert got the ball rolling when he appeared on David Beaucage’s Drette su’l tape podcast.
After analyzing the younger brother’s game, the Snake finds Cole to be a more classic player than Lane. He likes his straight-line speed, his fluidity and especially his physical game, which is a little better than Lane.
Boisvert is not at all a fan of Lane Hutson’s little feints along the blue line. He’s aware that he’s a player who moves well with the puck, but he thinks teams will quickly get used to his style of play and be able to counter him easily.
He even said that if Lane continues to do his “little lateral dance at the blue line”, an opposing team like the Bruins will get tired and send a big player to knock him out.
So it seems that Lane has the offensive edge and Cole is a purer defender. As for the player with the most talent, we’ll have to wait a few more years before we can give a clear answer to that question.
You can listen to the entire Drette su’l tape podcast with Simon “Snake” Boisvert, here.
