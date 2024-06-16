The Habs will make a splash this summer and no one will have seen it coming, says Mathias Brunet

Less than two weeks remain before the famous NHL draft, to be held in Vegas on June 28 and 29.The Montreal Canadiens are looking for a young forward to solidify the top-6 and give more support to Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky.When healthy, Kirby Dach will make a very good second center, but he still lacks some punch up front.Mathias Brunet was in town for his daily appearance on BPM Sports, on the Retour des Sportifs show with Martin Lemay.Lemay asked Brunet, when they go on air again in August, what the Habs will have done with the draft and the famous surplus of defensemen in the organization.

We can expect a monster trade at the draft, but it won’t be for Trevor Zegras or Martin Necas, who have been rumored in Montreal in recent weeks.

“I don’t know what it is, but there’s going to be something (big). There’s too much ammunition for something not to happen.” – Mathias Brunet

Indeed, the Habs have too much ammunition to simply do nothing this summer.

There’s clearly a surplus of left-handed defensemen (Mike Matheson, Kaiden Guhle, Lane Hutson, Arber Xhekaj, Jordan Harris and Jayden Struble).

In addition, there’s Logan Mailloux (right-handed) pushing at the door, as well as David Reinbacher (right-handed).

And let’s not forget Justin Barron, David Savard and Jonathan Kovacevic, who are all part of the Habs line-up.

In short, there’s some housekeeping to be done.

Ideally, Hutson and Reinbacher would start the season in Laval with the Rocket, but a very good camp can change everything.

Brunet believes that Harris will leave, despite the fact that his value isn’t great.

He’s the most logical choice, in his opinion.

He could be included in a package deal, and the Jets’ 26th pick, now owned by the Canadiens, could very well be paired with Harris in a bid to bolster the attack.

It probably won’t be the coup Mathias Bunet is talking about, but a Patrik Laine who wouldn’t cost too much to acquire in such a trade wouldn’t hurt.

And if, on top of that, Kent Hughes comes up with a big surprise, the Tricolore will look very different for the 2023-24 season.

