Mattias Janmark’s speech: the turning point of the Oilers’ season

Nothing was going right for the Alberta outfit, and it didn’t look like it was going to get any better, as the playoffs became an increasingly elusive goal.
The arrival of a new head coach at the helm in Kris Knoblauch clearly helped, but it wasn’t the main thing Oilers players named last night in the locker room after their crushing victory in Game #4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
What’s that?
The speech of a simple 31-year-old depth forward woke up Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s troupe?
Janmark compared the Oilers’ situation with the horrible start to the season (1-7-1) he experienced in 2019-2020 with the Dallas Stars, who eventually made it to the Stanley Cup Final.
Well, after Janmark’s speech, that’s what the Oilers did, as they stopped forcing offensive plays and instead waited for the opponent’s mistake and took advantage of it.
Edmonton focused on their defensive game, and now they’re in the Stanley Cup Final.
Janmark has quickly become a very important player in the dressing room, and his style of play has come to be known as the janitor’s style.
In short, it just goes to show that it’s not always the first-rate players who are important to a team and can wake up the troops.
– The Oilers are undefeated after three consecutive losses this season under Kris Knoblauch.
– What will Alexis Lafrenière’s next contract look like?
