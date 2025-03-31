Skip to content
Michael Hage wants to gain muscle this summer
Credit: Getty Images

Michael Hage’s season in the NCAA is over and it’s now time for him to take stock.

Last week, we explained that he would like to improve his work in the face-off circle, but that’s not the only aspect he wants to work on.

The first-round pick of the Canadiens in 2024 wants to add a few pounds to his frame and improve his physical game. This is what he revealed in an interview with Marco D’Amico of RG.org.

Improving his efficiency in the face-off circle is something that can be done better in practice with teammates or during games. Getting into the best shape of his life and adding muscle can be done more easily during the summer in a gym.

According to him, being physically stronger will help him become a better two-way center.

Hage has received advice and help from the Canadiens organization to refine his game. Rob Ramage came to watch a few of his games to give him advice, and Adam Nicholas sent him many videos of his performances, telling him what to improve.

The Canadiens prospect is happy to receive this kind of attention to improve.

As for his future in the NHL, Hage would like to remain a center. He admires Nick Suzuki’s work and would even like to learn from his accomplishments. With the Canadiens looking for a number two center for the future, they would certainly like Hage’s wish to come true.

In any case, Hage seems to have understood his future role with the Canadiens. He even stated that it’s with a center like Suzuki that a team can aspire to great honors.

It sounds like a guy who would be very comfortable being a number two center in Montreal!

Hage also took the time to talk about his future teammate Ivan Demidov. He didn’t talk to him for long, but he thinks the Russian prospect of the Habs is a good person and very funny.

Michael Hage has all summer to improve physically, and he will be able to take advantage of another season in the NCAA to perfect his game. By taking a step forward in his development, he could help his team go far in the playoffs and get important games to play.


