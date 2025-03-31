Michael Hage wants to gain muscle this summer

Michael Hage’s season in the NCAA is over and it’s now time for him to take stock.

Last week, we explained that he would like to improve his work in the face-off circle, but that’s not the only aspect he wants to work on.

The first-round pick of the Canadiens in 2024 wants to add a few pounds to his frame and improve his physical game. This is what he revealed in an interview with Marco D’Amico of RG.org.

#GoHabsGo prospect Michael Hage breaks down what he learned from his stellar freshman year at Michigan, what he’s doing to improve as a center and his plans for the Canadiens’ future. Don’t miss this exclusive interview! via @mndamico https://t.co/i5uLEidUMy pic.twitter.com/D5PDrnaTSJ — RG (@TheRGMedia) March 31, 2025

Improving his efficiency in the face-off circle is something that can be done better in practice with teammates or during games. Getting into the best shape of his life and adding muscle can be done more easily during the summer in a gym.