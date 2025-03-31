Michael Hage wants to gain muscle this summer

Michael Hage’s season in the NCAA is over and it’s now time for him to take stock.
Last week, we explained that he would like to improve his work in the face-off circle, but that’s not the only aspect he wants to work on.
The first-round pick of the Canadiens in 2024 wants to add a few pounds to his frame and improve his physical game. This is what he revealed in an interview with Marco D’Amico of RG.org.
#GoHabsGo prospect Michael Hage breaks down what he learned from his stellar freshman year at Michigan, what he’s doing to improve as a center and his plans for the Canadiens’ future. Don’t miss this exclusive interview!
via @mndamico https://t.co/i5uLEidUMy pic.twitter.com/D5PDrnaTSJ
— RG (@TheRGMedia) March 31, 2025
As for his future in the NHL, Hage would like to remain a center. He admires Nick Suzuki’s work and would even like to learn from his accomplishments. With the Canadiens looking for a number two center for the future, they would certainly like Hage’s wish to come true.
In any case, Hage seems to have understood his future role with the Canadiens. He even stated that it’s with a center like Suzuki that a team can aspire to great honors.
Hage also took the time to talk about his future teammate Ivan Demidov. He didn’t talk to him for long, but he thinks the Russian prospect of the Habs is a good person and very funny.
Overtime
– Hutson never rests.
«J’en connais un autre comme ça, il s’appelait Sidney Crosby» – @renlavoietva https://t.co/pfVt76EZZf
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 31, 2025
– Hockey is growing in Utah.
The owners of the Utah Hockey Club pledge $10M to help build up to 20 new hockey rinks in the state!
(HT @reporterchris, @RyanQualtrics) pic.twitter.com/NfXLs7riSb
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 31, 2025
– It would be a crazy story.
Friedman on 32TP: «I’ve been watching a little bit more of Holloway lately, I don’t think it is impossible that he is on the Olympic team next year. Doug Armstrong, right?
— NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 31, 2025
– Landeskog continues his rehabilitation.
Gabriel Landeskog takes another step toward a return as he was seen taking contact at Avs practice today.
(via @jessemontano_) pic.twitter.com/OevcIWgIrF
— BarDown (@BarDown) March 31, 2025