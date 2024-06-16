NHL stars vs KHL stars: Bogdan Konyushkov to take part in Russian tournament

I can confirm other players will be involved.#CBJ Kirill Marchenko, #GoKingsGo Vladislav Gavrikov (NHL)#GoHabsGo prospect Bogdan Konyushkov (KHL)
and more I’m sure will be announced. https://t.co/5NutAxQevK
– Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) June 14, 2024
NHL stars vs KHL stars: Bogdan Konyushkov to take part in Russian tournamentAuteur: mgarcia
And as if that weren’t enough, in the last few days we’ve learned that another Russian tournament will take place during the summer, as a tournament pitting Russian NHL stars against Russian KHL stars is in the works.
Obviously, it’ll be a rather friendly tournament, but it’ll be a great experience for the Habs prospect to face the likes of Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin, Artemi Panarin, Igor Shesterkin and so on.
On the KHL side, Mikhail Sergachev’s poster shows that Ilya Kovalchuk and Alexander Radulov are expected to take part in the tournament.
Overtime
– Happy Father’s Day to all dads!
Happy Father’s Day to all dads!
Thank you to my father for being an inspiration to me.
Grateful for my boys and how they changed my life.
– Zach Fucale (@Fucale31) June 16, 2024
– A performance that earned him a call-up to Team Canada for the Copa America.
Joel Waterman the best of his #CFMTL yesterday in FotMob.
51/54 successful passes (94%)
66 balls touched
3 Chances created
2/2 Duels won
9 balls recovered pic.twitter.com/B8OhSD2igH
– Patrice Bernier (@pbernier10) June 16, 2024
– Read more.
I present the Quebec players to watch for the draft in less than two weeks. Happy reading! https://t.co/jRmZ8ZW30V
– Vincent Duquette (@VincentDuquette) June 16, 2024
– Incredible.
Andy Murray will compete in Paris for his fifth Olympic Gameshttps://t.co/kMAPrA6Htp
– RDS (@RDSca) June 16, 2024
– Well-deserved.
His time in Toronto was memorable, as he helped the Jays return to the playoffs. https://t.co/9vm7qRy9Oq
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 16, 2024