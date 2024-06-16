NHL stars vs KHL stars: Bogdan Konyushkov to take part in Russian tournament

Virtually all the professional leagues are already on vacation, or will be very soon, as is the case for the National Hockey League, with the Stanley Cup Final still to come.During the summer, these leagues will all be at a standstill, while the majority of players will be on vacation.Each player will take time to recharge his batteries for the coming season and train properly.However, we learned some time ago that Russia will be hosting a summer league featuring controversial NHL Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin In Russia, a small tournament will take place from July 6 to August 31, featuring a number of NHL players, including Nichushkin.

And as if that weren’t enough, in the last few days we’ve learned that another Russian tournament will take place during the summer, as a tournament pitting Russian NHL stars against Russian KHL stars is in the works.

I can confirm other players will be involved.#CBJ Kirill Marchenko, #GoKingsGo Vladislav Gavrikov (NHL)#GoHabsGo prospect Bogdan Konyushkov (KHL) and more I’m sure will be announced. https://t.co/5NutAxQevK – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) June 14, 2024

Among the participants is KHL prospect Bogdan Konyushkov of the Montreal Canadiens.In fact, the 21-year-old defenseman is set to take part in this tournament for the KHL team, and will be up against a number of excellent NHL hockey players.

Obviously, it’ll be a rather friendly tournament, but it’ll be a great experience for the Habs prospect to face the likes of Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin, Artemi Panarin, Igor Shesterkin and so on.

Konyushkov is one of the best young defenders in the KHL at the moment, so he represents a great project for the Tricolore, should he ever make it to North America.

On the KHL side, Mikhail Sergachev’s poster shows that Ilya Kovalchuk and Alexander Radulov are expected to take part in the tournament.

Overtime

In short, this will be an interesting event to watch this summer, with more information to be announced shortly.

– Happy Father’s Day to all dads!

Happy Father’s Day to all dads! Thank you to my father for being an inspiration to me. Grateful for my boys and how they changed my life. – Zach Fucale (@Fucale31) June 16, 2024

– A performance that earned him a call-up to Team Canada for the Copa America.

Joel Waterman the best of his #CFMTL yesterday in FotMob. 51/54 successful passes (94%)

66 balls touched

3 Chances created

2/2 Duels won

9 balls recovered pic.twitter.com/B8OhSD2igH – Patrice Bernier (@pbernier10) June 16, 2024

– Read more.

I present the Quebec players to watch for the draft in less than two weeks. Happy reading! https://t.co/jRmZ8ZW30V – Vincent Duquette (@VincentDuquette) June 16, 2024

– Incredible.

Andy Murray will compete in Paris for his fifth Olympic Gameshttps://t.co/kMAPrA6Htp – RDS (@RDSca) June 16, 2024

– Well-deserved.