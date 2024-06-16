Skip to content
32 playoff assists: Connor McDavid breaks Wayne Gretzky’s record

Last night, the Edmonton Oilers made short work of the Florida Panthers in Game #4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

It was a game with no tomorrow for them, and they understood this very well, as every Oilers player was excellent from start to finish.

Darnell Nurse even scored a goal.

In short, the Oilers survived a sweep last night, and that’s obviously thanks in no small part to Connor McDavid.

Obviously, the Oilers’ depth players were very important, but in the end, it was McDavid who sounded the charge for his team with his four points, including three assists.

In fact, with his three assists last night, McDavid broke an impressive record set by none other than the great Wayne Gretzky.

In fact, McDavid now has 32 assists in the current playoffs, the most in a single playoff run.

32 assists in 22 playoff games is completely absurd.

The Oilers captain has averaged one and a half assists per game since the start of the 2024 playoffs.

He’s a real machine, and he keeps proving it game after game, especially when he gets up in such an important game as yesterday’s, after having been more discreet in the first three games of the final series.

McDavid’s 38 points, including six goals, currently rank him fifth in history for most points in a single playoff run.

McDavid once again settles into the same ranks as the two greatest players in NHL history, Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

In short, we wish McDavid all the best for the Oilers’ comeback in this series against the Panthers, but it will be very difficult, especially to win Game #5 in Florida.

