Series wrap-up: Oilers completely destroy Panthers and stay alive

Connor McDavid is on the scoreboard with his first-ever Stanley Cup Final goal! #LetsGoOilers | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/FOzdfKKVVd
– Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) June 16, 2024
Yes, yes, 8-1 in the Stanley Cup Final, I didn’t make a typo.
ADAM HENRIQUE EXTENDS THE LEAD! #StanleyCup
: ABC & @ESPNPlus https://t.co/Pp9X7OGP3W
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/ftZWwvOAs6
– NHL (@NHL) June 16, 2024
In the second period, of course, Connor McDavid joined the party, as he scored his team’s fourth goal and also his first in the Stanley Cup Final.
The Oilers didn’t look back after that, as a few minutes later, Edmonton’s fifth goal chased Sergei Bobrovsky from the game, who had been sensational since the start of the final.
Darnell Nurse chases Bobrovsky with Edmonton’s 5th goal of the night, Oilers up by 4! #LetsGoOilers | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/bHtrWWrHQc
– Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) June 16, 2024
In any case, the goalie change didn’t turn the tide, as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Dylan Holloway (with his second of the game) and Ryan McLeod all added to the Oilers’ lead by beating Anthony Stolarz.
Let’s see if the Oilers can pull it off all the way, and if Zach Hyman can write a book about the Final.
It’s also worth noting that although the Oilers were dominant, credit must be given to Stuart Skinner, who did well, repelling 32 of the Panthers’ 33 shots.
SUPER STU COMES THROUGH pic.twitter.com/1joAZNU8q3
– Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 16, 2024
Overtime
– Interesting.
The Oilers tie the 1918 Vancouver Millionaires for the largest margin of victory when facing elimination in NHL history#LetsGoOilers | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/jzrwkjL3rL
– Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) June 16, 2024
– So here’s yesterday’s result.
The @EdmontonOilers get their first win in the @StanleyCup Final since 2006 as the series shifts back to Florida for Game 5.#NHLStats: https://t.co/ZOu9GLl9u6 pic.twitter.com/eyyvGol3wo
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 16, 2024
– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.
– Game #5 of the series takes place Tuesday, June 18, starting at 8pm.