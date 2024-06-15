Connor McDavid compared to Michael Jordan by a sports psychologist

There’s no doubt about it, Connor McDavid is the best player in the league. Will he be the best of all time after his career?

Honestly, I think so. And if he won the Stanley Cup, that would be even better. In 2023-2024, he’s never been so close to a Cup, but his team is currently 0-3. If he and his team were to lose in four short games, that final series would haunt him until the day he died.

97 may not have any great honors to his resume, but he has still been compared to Michael Jordan, possibly the greatest basketball player of all time. According to Sportsnet‘s Luke Fox, sports psychologist George Mumford drew a parallel between the two athletes.

“He was brought in for this reason – to help in these big moments.” Enjoyed chatting with Edmonton Oilers “secret weapon” George Mumford on how he has helped the team’s mental approach and why he sees some Michael Jordan in Connor McDavid: https://t.co/HwfC8IP0ca pic.twitter.com/rC7nHaiwNH – luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) June 12, 2024

Last September, the Oilers, looking for leadership and internal introspection, hired the 72-year-old psychologist. He mentioned that, like Jordan, McDavid is the most competent and wants to be the best. He doesn’t sit on his talent; on the contrary, he tries to become better, even if he’s already very good.

McDavid is evolving, but he has that humility and hunger to be better […] while playing as a team. – George Mumford

Mumford is no stranger to Michael Jordan’s success. He’s been a big help in getting him to where he is today.

As for the Oilers’ success, he deserves some credit.

It’s been our secret weapon for a long time. – Zach Hyman

Mumford, an extremely well-liked and respected man, was spotted on the ice after game six of the Western finals. He gave Stuart Skinner a hug and said “my man”. He’s clearly committed to this team’s success, and let’s just say he wasn’t hired for nothing.

The Oilers brought in one of world’s most respected Sports Psychologists and Meditation Coach, George Mumford, this season, who previously helped guide Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant to championships. Here he is hugging Stuart Skinner after Game 6 and saying “my man” to him. pic.twitter.com/yecHeEsDt6 – seanpangs (@seanpangs) June 3, 2024

I invite you to read the Sportsnet journalist’s very interesting article in full.

Overtime

You can read about the difference between hockey and basketball players from the point of view of the sports psychologist, who has written several books over the course of his career, among others.

– Ah yes.

LeBron James praises athlete acquitted of rape https://t.co/5Rm6Xi7zhh – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 15, 2024

– Dominant.

U.S. Open | DeChambeau breaks away, Pavon second heading into final day https://t.co/2rfV9pwKvF – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) June 16, 2024

– Well done.