Differential of -15: Darnell Nurse posts the second-worst playoff differential in history

Lowest +/- ever in a postseason:
-16 – Paul Reinhart in 1983
-15 – Darnell Nurse this season
Nurse is going for the record, right? pic.twitter.com/PVzoCleonk
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) June 9, 2024
Since the start of the playoffs, everyone has been saying loud and clear that the Edmonton Oilers’ biggest problem is in front of the net.
Indeed, even though the Oilers have made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final, Stuart Skinner hasn’t performed like a No. 1 goaltender taking his team to the Final – far from it.
He’s had his ups and downs with some good games, but in general, his downs have been more significant in these series, as they’ve hurt the Oilers.
In fact, there’s a reason why Skinner hasn’t played in every one of his team’s games since the start of the playoffs.
In short, everyone knows that things aren’t great in front of the net in Edmonton, but despite this, the team managed to get to the final thanks to its attack, while the top four scorers in the playoffs (McDavid, Draisaitl, Bouchard and Nugent-Hopkins) are Oilers players.
However, what’s overlooked behind Skinner’s setbacks are the major defensive lapses.
Since the start of the playoffs, Darnell Nurse, who is supposed to be one of the Oilers’ best defenders, has simply been a nuisance on the ice.
The Oilers have had 50 goals against this playoff run.
Darnell Nurse has been on the ice for 26 of them.
– Evan Wain (@thisistheevan) June 9, 2024
It’s really not just coincidence or bad luck for Nurse.
He’s playing some pretty bad hockey, and teams are exploiting him to their heart’s content game after game.
I’m not sure why the Edmonton Oilers keep going back to the Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci pair. Break them up.
It didn’t work against Dallas and it won’t work against Florida.
Florida is up 2-0 despite being dominated overall.#LetsGoOilers #TimeToHuntpic.twitter.com/k2pAg3LjTf
– Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) June 9, 2024
You can see from the sequence that both Ceci and Nurse are completely lost and unsettled by Sam Bennett’s incredible play.
They don’t even have time to turn around before the puck is in their net.
This pair of defenders is really working hard, and it’s costing the Oilers a lot of money right now, as the Panthers exploited it last night, just like every other team that has faced the Oilers in the playoffs this year.
The Oilers have now been outscored 12-4 at 5v5 this postseason with Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci on ice together (2-0 tonight)@ESPNStatsInfo
– ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) June 9, 2024
It’s a very bad contract for the Oilers, so Nurse earns more per year than Cale Makar, the best defenseman in the entire NHL.
In short, Nurse is well on his way to breaking the record for worst playoff differential in history, when he’ll only have to be on the ice for at least two more Panthers goals.
