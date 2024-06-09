75% of the time, it’s the team that wins Game #1 of the Finals that wins the Stanley Cup

It was an excellent game in which the best team, the one that dominated, unfortunately didn’t win.

Bobrovsky’s heroics prevented the Oilers from even scoring a single goal in Game 1 of this Stanley Cup Final.

In short, after one game, the Oilers find themselves behind 0-1 in the final series, but the Oilers players don’t seem in any way destabilized – on the contrary.

Panthers take Stanley Cup Final lead over Oilers, but what’s next is ‘going to be a grind’ They know they can play better, but as Connor McDavid said, “I know how many people gave us a chance in this series, and we showed we can play with them.” GAMER> https://t.co/wCqRJJzJL2 – Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) June 9, 2024

Connor McDavid said after the game that he was very happy with the way his team played, and that overall, there was almost nothing but positives to take away from the game.In the end, the Oilers showed very well that they can compete with the mighty Florida Panthers.

McDavid and his team remain confident and aren’t panicking despite trailing 0-1 in the series.

However, when you analyze the various statistics, you have to wonder, despite the fact that the Oilers have managed to compete well with the Panthers, and even dominate them.In fact, when we look at the history of the National Hockey League, we realize that 75% of the time, the team winning Game #1 of the Finals takes home the Stanley Cup.Game #1 of a Stanley Cup Final therefore seems to be of the utmost importance, and right now, the Panthers theoretically have a 75% chance of taking top honours.

Of course, this statistic, while strong, doesn’t necessarily mean that the Oilers’ carrots are cooked.

However, it does give an indication that Bobrovsky’s performance really hurt the Oilers, who clearly deserved to win because they dominated the game so much.

We can even add another statistic that might worry the Oilers a little.Edmonton has yet to win a game against a Florida team this season in five games.

It may seem trivial, but it’s still worth noting that the Oilers have struggled against Florida teams this season, and right now, the tide hasn’t turned.

In short, even after just one game, time already seems to be running out for the Oilers , who have the whole of Quebec behind them, if Vincent Desharnais is anything to go by.

Let’s see how the rest of the series unfolds, as the next game will be extremely crucial.

– Very whack indeed.

Montreal, you’re wack. You’re really wack. My daughter is here, frozen/wet, waiting to get on the metro, but there aren’t enough cars@evenko, how long have you known that @pitbull wasn’t going to perform? Were you hoping to empty the Grand Prix site first? #Métro #Montréal https://t.co/3BnJv3KUAb – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 9, 2024

– Here are more details.

Cancellation of @pitbull:@evenko knew for 1 good while that he was going to be late at best (bcp) and for 1 hour+ that he was going to be absent. They waited before announcing it because the STM wasn’t ready and the riot police were downtown. We feared the worst. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 9, 2024

In short, evenko (they sold food and beer in a dishonest way too), Pitbull (his plane really did have a problem with a window), the STM and the SPVM (we only had 1 riot squad available and it was near Peel for the demonstration) all wandered off yesterday. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 9, 2024

– This has only happened one other time in history.

+0.000 It’s only happened twice in F1 history… At the 1997 season finale in Jerez, and on Saturday! #F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/pVFo9iQ5py – Formula 1 (@F1) June 9, 2024

– Canada risks being completely downgraded today against France.

“Very far away.” Here’s where Jesse Marsch’s #CanMNT stands from here to the new coach’s dream destination ahead of a highly anticipated friendly against France in Bordeaux.https://t.co/rBGUsNA2Uf – Jean-François Téotonio (@JFTeotonio) June 8, 2024

