75% of the time, it’s the team that wins Game #1 of the Finals that wins the Stanley Cup

Last night, after a long week of waiting, the Stanley Cup Final finally got underway, as the Florida Panthers won Game #1 against the Edmonton Oilers thanks to a fine performance by Sergei Bobrovsky.

It was an excellent game in which the best team, the one that dominated, unfortunately didn’t win.

Bobrovsky’s heroics prevented the Oilers from even scoring a single goal in Game 1 of this Stanley Cup Final.

In short, after one game, the Oilers find themselves behind 0-1 in the final series, but the Oilers players don’t seem in any way destabilized – on the contrary.

Connor McDavid said after the game that he was very happy with the way his team played, and that overall, there was almost nothing but positives to take away from the game.

In the end, the Oilers showed very well that they can compete with the mighty Florida Panthers.

McDavid and his team remain confident and aren’t panicking despite trailing 0-1 in the series.

However, when you analyze the various statistics, you have to wonder, despite the fact that the Oilers have managed to compete well with the Panthers, and even dominate them.

In fact, when we look at the history of the National Hockey League, we realize that 75% of the time, the team winning Game #1 of the Finals takes home the Stanley Cup.

Game #1 of a Stanley Cup Final therefore seems to be of the utmost importance, and right now, the Panthers theoretically have a 75% chance of taking top honours.

Of course, this statistic, while strong, doesn’t necessarily mean that the Oilers’ carrots are cooked.

However, it does give an indication that Bobrovsky’s performance really hurt the Oilers, who clearly deserved to win because they dominated the game so much.

We can even add another statistic that might worry the Oilers a little.

Edmonton has yet to win a game against a Florida team this season in five games.

It may seem trivial, but it’s still worth noting that the Oilers have struggled against Florida teams this season, and right now, the tide hasn’t turned.

In short, even after just one game, time already seems to be running out for the Oilers , who have the whole of Quebec behind them, if Vincent Desharnais is anything to go by.

Let’s see how the rest of the series unfolds, as the next game will be extremely crucial.

