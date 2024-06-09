Series in brief: Sergei Bobrovsky steals the show in game #1 of the final

This sport is incredible man. Bobrovsky count your days man. pic.twitter.com/cLebNmTyrp
– Dyl (@dhockey13) June 9, 2024
Series in brief: Sergei Bobrovsky steals the show in game #1 of the finalAuteur: ataylor
After just one period, the Oilers led 12-4 in shots, but the Panthers were ahead 1-0 thanks to a goal by Carter Verhaeghe (now known as Mr. Series) on Florida’s first shot of the game.
CARTER VERHAEGHE
The franchise's all-time leading goal scorer in the #StanleyCup Playoffs gives the @FlaPanthers a 1-0 lead in Game 1!
– NHL (@NHL) June 9, 2024
BOBROVSKY
Some early brilliance from Bob in this one! #StanleyCup
– NHL (@NHL) June 9, 2024
The Cats keep pouncing all over the loose pucks and they now have a 2-0 lead! #StanleyCup
– NHL (@NHL) June 9, 2024
In short, the Panthers were opportunistic, finding the back of the net on their best scoring opportunities, while Sergei Bobrovsky closed the door on the Oilers’ complete domination (32-18 in shots).
Absolutely classic cartwheel save attempt from Bobrovsky pic.twitter.com/46JGWZn4cz
– CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 9, 2024
It’s worth noting that teams with a shutout in Game #1 of the Finals have won the Cup 6 of 8 times.
This is also a 13ᵉ win for Bobrovsky in these series, which is a record for a goalkeeper in Panthers history.
Sergei Bobrovsky posted the first #StanleyCup Final shutout in franchise history and helped the @FlaPanthers take a lead in the championship series for the first time.
#NHLStats: https://t.co/4fLCGAdT1Z pic.twitter.com/qCxY2Le80g
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 9, 2024
The Panthers’ goaltender has clearly gotten into the heads of the Oilers’ players, and it will be very interesting to see how the rest of the series plays out.
In a gust
– Here’s the final result.
The @FlaPanthers blanked the Oilers in Game 1 to take an early lead in the #StanleyCup Final. Teams that win Game 1 of the championship series are 64-20 (.762) all-time.
#NHLStats: https://t.co/4fLCGAdT1Z pic.twitter.com/uM0IUF80Fo
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 9, 2024
– Here are the top scorers from Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
– Game #2 of the series takes place tomorrow at 8pm.