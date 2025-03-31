Kristopher Letang: people who criticize Lane Hutson are “jealous”

The race for the Calder Trophy is nearing its end and Lane Hutson is trying to solidify his position as the favorite to win the rookie of the year award in the National Hockey League (NHL).For fans of the Habs who see him play every game, the answer is clear: Hutson should win the Calder Trophy. However, fans elsewhere in the NHL do not agree with this statement, often launching criticism at Lane Hutson. On the TVA Sports show JiC on Monday, Pittsburgh Penguins veteran defenseman Kristopher Letang took the time to set the record straight.

According to him, people who criticize Lane Hutson’s work in the NHL are simply “jealous).

“They’re just jealous” – Kristopher Letang on criticism of Lane Hutson https://t.co/KaeoAeJCMn — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 1, 2025

Letang took the time to talk about Hutson’s development. The Habs defenseman has not even played 100 games in the NHL yet and is already receiving criticism from all over.

What Letang wanted to point out was that Hutson’s defensive work will improve, even if it’s not bad at the moment.

The Penguins defenseman did not comment on his choice for the Calder Trophy, but it can be imagined that he has a little idea in mind when he says he finds Hutson “amazing.”

Many people on Twitter/X call Lane Hutson a specialist in secondary passes. That’s all they can find to try to disparage the Habs rookie.

Hutson only has 14 even strength primary points on the season 43 ….. 76% of his points are by way of secondary assist and power play Never seen a bigger stat padding merchant in my life. — Tim Gibson (@Timmy_G_Erie) March 30, 2025

Lane Hutson draws ALL the coverage before Christian Dvorak sends the puck to Josh Anderson. Tie game. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/gjry89kkjw — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 2, 2025

For now, Hutson has 24 primary assists and 30 secondary assists. Just by looking at the statistics, people start pointing that out.The problem is that Hutson is able to create plays that will lead to goals and he will only get a secondary assist or no points. This goal is the best example.And meanwhile, Matvei Michkov has 18 primary assists and Macklin Celebrini has 16.

That’s without forgetting that Hutson is six passes away from tying the record for most assists by a rookie defenseman in NHL history.

Fans of opposing teams can say what they want, but as Letang explained, people who criticize Hutson are “jealous.”

