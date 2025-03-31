Kristopher Letang: people who criticize Lane Hutson are “jealous”

According to him, people who criticize Lane Hutson’s work in the NHL are simply “jealous).
“They’re just jealous” – Kristopher Letang on criticism of Lane Hutson https://t.co/KaeoAeJCMn
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 1, 2025
Letang took the time to talk about Hutson’s development. The Habs defenseman has not even played 100 games in the NHL yet and is already receiving criticism from all over.
What Letang wanted to point out was that Hutson’s defensive work will improve, even if it’s not bad at the moment.
The Penguins defenseman did not comment on his choice for the Calder Trophy, but it can be imagined that he has a little idea in mind when he says he finds Hutson “amazing.”
Many people on Twitter/X call Lane Hutson a specialist in secondary passes. That’s all they can find to try to disparage the Habs rookie.
Hutson only has 14 even strength primary points on the season
43 ….. 76% of his points are by way of secondary assist and power play
Never seen a bigger stat padding merchant in my life.
— Tim Gibson (@Timmy_G_Erie) March 30, 2025
Lane Hutson draws ALL the coverage before Christian Dvorak sends the puck to Josh Anderson.
Tie game. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/gjry89kkjw
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 2, 2025
That’s without forgetting that Hutson is six passes away from tying the record for most assists by a rookie defenseman in NHL history.
Fans of opposing teams can say what they want, but as Letang explained, people who criticize Hutson are “jealous.”
