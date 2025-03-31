Stéphane Leroux : “Lane Hutson is better than P.K. Subban”

Lane Hutson is currently in the second-to-last season of his entry-level contract in the National Hockey League (NHL). The Habs have time to negotiate with him before reaching an agreement on his new contract.Thanks to his performances this season, Hutson could already be in a position to receive one of the most lucrative contracts in the history of the Canadiens.The record belongs to Carey Price with his annual average of $10.5 million, but the bar to be exceeded among defenders is that of P.K. Subban at $9 million per season.

Passing through 98.5 Sports on Monday evening, Stéphane Leroux clearly explained that Lane Hutson is already better than P.K. Subban.

If Lane Hutson is already better than Subban after less than one season in the NHL, it’s clear that he will have a better salary than the latter!

Subban has always been recognized as a great offensive defenseman, but his highest total of points in a season is 60. In his rookie season, Hutson currently has 59 points with nine games still to play.Leroux prefers Hutson because his popularity is earned through his performance on the ice and by remaining humble.For now, Leroux believes Hutson could earn between $9 million and $10 million.

Except that it’s if his agent agrees to sign a long-term eight-year agreement. It’s still possible that the Hutson clan decides to wait and sign a bridge contract to take advantage of a better salary cap later.

We must understand that Hutson, before Monday’s games, is the fourth-highest scoring defenseman in the NHL. The only other defensemen with more points than him this season are Cale Makar, Zach Werenski, and Quinn Hughes.

Let’s say he’s in very good company.

Lane Hutson has nine games left to conclude his season in style and maybe more if the Canadiens make the playoffs. If the Canadiens’ defenseman lays hands on the Calder Trophy, it would be surprising to see Kent Hughes give him a contract worth less than $9 million per season.

