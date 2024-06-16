Offensive potential for a Fantasy: Lane Hutson ranked fourth among defensive prospects

I don’t know if you were lucky enough to have Evan Bouchard in your pool/fantasy/dynasty this season, but if, like me, you had him in your club, I imagine you were very pleased with his performances, especially in the regular season.

Most points from a defenseman in a playoff run: 37 – Paul Coffey

34 – Brian Leetch

31 – Al MacInnis

29 – Evan Bouchard this postseason One of the most aggressive breakout seasons in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/NkjLq969Ko – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) June 16, 2024

Bouchard is part of a young generation of defensemen who aren’t the best defensively, but offensively, they have several very consistent athletes. It’s true that playing with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl helps, but we have to give credit where credit is due.

One defenseman who’ll be putting up a lot of fantasy points soon is Lane Hutson.

It’s too early to say whether he’ll be a point-per-game player like Bouchard, but he’s very promising. According to Dobber, the man behind the popular HockeyDB site, the Habs defenseman is the fourth-best defensive prospect in terms of offensive potential for a pool.

Only Brandt Clarke, David Jiricek and Alexander Nikishin are ahead of him in the columnist’s monthly rankings.

Top 50 Fantasy Prospect Defensemen – June 2024 https://t.co/LVlpAr0Ccs pic.twitter.com/5Lbb1qtqr4 – Dobber (@DobberHockey) June 14, 2024

With odds of 63.6, he’s just 0.4 points behind Nikishin and the podium, and 12.6 points off the top of the standings.

To review Dobber’s last ranking, we have to go back to January. In February, his changes were not saved and in March, April and May, he was unable to work due to medical problems.

Now that he’s back to full health, we’ll be able to see how the Canadiens’ hopeful develops among the rest of the NHL.

Overtime

For those who want to know, no, David Reinbacher is not in the rankings. Will he be in the next edition of the rankings, in July?

Chance has a way of doing things https://t.co/OtBUGRs5nL – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 16, 2024

LAST HOUR | What a debacle from Rory McIlroy https://t.co/XagKnNM6Hr – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 16, 2024

– You certainly don’t want to wake up Matthew Tkachuk with a misplaced insult. [TVA Sports]

– Will the Habs take a chance?

If the #Habs are looking for offensive upside with the fifth pick, Berkly Catton is someone they’ll be considering: https://t.co/qr24eHURO2 – HabsWorld.net (@habsworld_net) June 16, 2024

Tough break in L.A. https://t. co/9Q4AkjCpSz – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 16, 2024

