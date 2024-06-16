Cole Caufield does a lot for fans and kids behind the scenes

As we all know, Cole Caufield is a man of many smiles in everyday life and is much appreciated by his team-mates, but also by the many fans.He fits in very well with the Habs culture, and his complicity with Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky is too good to ignore.

Chantal Machabée, Vice President, Hockey Communications for the Montreal Canadiens, sees the team’s players every day and knows about many of the things they do off the ice.

Recently, Chantal Machabée spoke with Marco Normandin, editor-in-chief of HabsolumentFan, and the subject of Cole Caufield quickly came up.

“He does a lot of things that people have no idea about, because he doesn’t want it to be public. He spends a lot of time with fans, kids and sick or underprivileged kids. It’s amazing how much time Caufield gives to all these people, and he doesn’t want cameras.” – Chantal Machabée

According to her, Caufield is an extraordinary young man and does a lot of things off the ice and off camera to help the community.

It’s amazing what this young man wants to do for his community.

It’s easy to see how much Caufield loves his fans, and it just goes to show how much he cares about Montreal by hiding from the cameras so his good deeds aren’t seen.

Not everyone doesn’t want to show off the good deeds they’ve done. In fact, the vast majority will want to show it off, usually for their own good and not just for the good deed itself.

Decidedly, Caufield does all this for the right reasons and not for popularity.

After all, giving to others shouldn’t be for personal gain, but for the good of others.

Overtime

And Ti-Cole understands that.It takes more people like Caufield.

