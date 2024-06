The Canadiens agree on the terms of a three-season entry-level contract (2024-2025 to 2026-2027) with forward Oliver Kapanen. Press release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/6nwk9HEXgp – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 15, 2024

In the midst of the Stanley Cup Final, we have news from our beloved Montreal Canadiens, who have been on vacation for ages.Finnish prospect Oliver Kapanen has signed a three-season entry-level contract with the Tricolore.The contract will start next season.

We’ve been waiting for it for weeks, but now it’s finally official.

Extension

Details to follow

Kapanen is a little-known prospect in the Habs’ prospect bank, but he’s still a young player with great potential.

He had a solid season and, above all, an excellent playoff run.He was also dominant at the recent World Championship.