Playoff run: Panthers neutralize opposing stars
Since the start of the playoffs, Paul Maurice’s team has been nothing short of impressive, game after game.
Because since the start of the playoffs, the Panthers have completely neutralized their opponents’ stars.
We’re talking about Nikita Kucherov (top scorer in the regular season), David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and now Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
It’s crazy that none of these players stood out and made a difference for their team against the Panthers.
And now you’re going to tell me that I’m excluding an important part of the playoffs, which is the power play, but even if you add in the power play, all these players accumulate only three goals.
In short, the Panthers have completely neutralized their opponents’ star players since the start of the playoffs.
The Panthers’ defense, led by the excellent and underrated Gustav Forsling, is doing an excellent job, and is also very well helped by Sergei Bobrovsky, who is on track for the best Stanley Cup final by a goaltender in NHL history.
Highest sv% in a Cup Final in NHL history:
.984 – Sergei Bobrovsky (2024)
.974 – Patrick Roy (1996)
.972 – Rogie Vachon (1969)
.971 – Johnny Bower (1967)
.967 – Tim Thomas (2011)
So far, it’s the best performance in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/ceyj6yoSEf
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) June 14, 2024
