Mike Matheson on the difference between Kent Hughes as agent and GM

Indeed, Kent Hughes now likes to seek out some of these former clients to add to the club he’s currently building in Montreal.
These are guys he knows well and trusts, so it makes sense that he’d try to acquire a few of them.
However, this doesn’t mean that Kent will deal with his players in the same way he did when he was an agent.
Indeed, there’s a big difference between the relationship between an agent and his player and between a general manager and his player.
Let's just say that Mike Matheson and Kent Hughes' relationship has changed dramatically over the past two years…
Matheson began by saying that communication wasn’t really there with general manager Kent Hughes.
In fact, the Habs’ number 8 doesn’t talk to Kent Hughes at all.
But the fact remains that it’s been an adjustment for Matheson to go from Kent Hughes the agent to Kent Hughes the GM.
When it comes to contract negotiations, Matheson won’t negotiate WITH Hughes, but AGAINST Hughes, in order to get the best possible salary.
In short, it’s interesting to see from the inside that Hughes isn’t necessarily closer to his former clients than his other players.
