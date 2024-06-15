The Ahtletic: Ryan Poehling and Jesperi Kotkaniemi among the Habs’ worst draft picks

“In this league, it’s always hard to win, especially on the road” -Jason Maas(@MTLAlouettes) https://t.co/jY0k7CJ1yf
– Benoît Rioux – Journal de Montréal (@benrioux) June 15, 2024
The Ahtletic: Ryan Poehling and Jesperi Kotkaniemi among the Habs’ worst draft picksAuteur: jwilliams
That’s life in the sports world, where it’s impossible to always make the right decision.
That’s what The Athletic was interested in, as they traced the biggest mistakes made by each of the 32 NHL franchises.
The 2024 NHL Draft is closing in fast – we’re now less than two weeks away.@eduhatschek has been studying previous draft results and has found a fix for every team’s biggest draft errorhttps://t.co/HQHff0YBZG
– The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 14, 2024
Indeed, the Habs have made a number of mistakes in the past, some of which still hurt to this day, and clearly affect the team’s performance.
The Tricolore’s first mistakes, mentioned by Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic, are two that date back to the early 80s, when the Habs took Doug Wickeneiser first overall in the 1980 draft instead of Denis Savard.
Mark Hunter’s selection at No. 7ᵉ the following year is also a tough pill to swallow when you realize that Hall of Fame goalie Grant Fuhr was drafted right after at No. 8ᵉ.
And more recently, it was the selections of Ryan Poehling in 2017 and Jesperi Kotkaniemi in 2018 that caught The Athletic ‘s attention as among the Habs’ worst draft mistakes.
In Poehling’s case at the 25ᵉ rank in 2017, at the time, it wasn’t a bad choice, especially since a few months later, he won the MVP title at the World Junior Championship.
But in the end, apart from his hat trick in his first NHL game, Poehling never really developed with the Tricolore, and today he’s no more than a fourth-line center in the NHL.
He’s a late-first-round selection by the Habs, and therefore somehow less important, but when you look at the player who was drafted right after him, it hurts.
And as for Kotkaniemi’s selection, well, everyone in Montreal knows today that his selection was a mistake, as it left Brady Tkachuk on a silver platter to a division rival, the fourth-place Ottawa Senators.
We can even talk about Quinn Hughes, who was drafted 7ᵉth overall and is now one of the NHL’s top defensemen with the Vancouver Canucks.
– Don’t miss: a three-game opening day at the Euro.
Euro 2024 pic.twitter.com/E9TAsWRdpH
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 15, 2024
– Yesterday’s opening match was completely dominated by hosts Germany.
An opening match to remember for Germany #EURO2024 | #GERSCO pic.twitter.com/luXAFwUS1E
– UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 14, 2024
– A second win in as many games for the Alouettes.
– Excellent news for CF Montréal.
Laurent Courtois will have more offensive options. Several of the injured return.
Opoku out since March 2
Coccaro out since April 13
Lappalainen since April 20
Martinez has not yet been given the green light
Injured
Vilsaint, Edwards, Jabang
Absent : Piette and… https://t. co/qQJ6PDv35R
– Patrice Bernier (@pbernier10) June 15, 2024
– Read on.
It’s changing of the guard day at Hockey Québec. Jocelyn Thibault is officially stepping down and a new Board of Directors will be elected. https://t.co/cQzkGUDLDY
– Martin Leclerc (@MLeclerc_Hockey) June 15, 2024