Cole Caufield shows IShowSpeed (25 million YouTube subscribers) how to skate

Do you know IShowSpeed?

We’re talking about one of the most popular youtubers in the United States, with over 25 million subscribers to his channel.

But above all, we’re talking about a 19-year-old kid who’s not afraid of the ridiculous, and who does silly things to amuse his followers.

For example?

When he reached the “plateau” of 24 million subscribers on YouTube, he decided to jump on his desk where his computer and the camera filming him were located… Which led to a rather zany moment:

IShowSpeed celebrated 24 million YouTube subscribers by diving into his set up pic.twitter.com/4n6csvdPMa – Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 15, 2024

I’m telling you about him because today, the man nicknamed “Speed” posted a video on YouTube in which we see him learning to play hockey.

And the man helping him skate for the first time in his life is none other than Canadiens forward Cole Caufield.

So Speed called on the Habs’ #22 to get some tips, and seriously, the result is hilarious.

The video, which lasts just over six minutes, is well worth watching:You can see just how good-humored Caufield and Speed are, in the video.

They share the same vibe, and that’s why the collaboration is funny.

That said, you realize that the two guys are similar in a sense personality-wise, because they always have smiles on their faces.

Although Speed may have emerged from the ice with a bruise or two on his body, after receiving a check from Caufield…

He says he enjoyed the experience :The fact that Caufield is featured in the video proves that he has quite a following in the US.

After all, Speed has a following in the millions…

And he still decided to collaborate with Cole Caufield on a video that will be seen thousands of times.

That’s no mean feat.

