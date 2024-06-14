Tyler Toffoli and David Perron: logical targets for the Maple Leafs

In an ideal world, the Maple Leafs would trade Mitch Marner. The chances of that happening are good, actually.

If guys like Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi also leave, there will be positions to fill at forward. Of course, the return of the hypothetical Marner deal could provide some offensive talent, but…

But it’s going to take forwards who can offer “secondary production” in terms of attack.

On the independent market, there will be forwards who could be targets for the Maple Leafs in terms of secondary production. We’re not talking about picking up another Marner, as that would be counterproductive.

Who could be targeted?

In an article published on The Athletic ‘s website, journalist Jonas Siegel raises a number of names. We’re talking about David Perron and Tyler Toffoli.

Stanley Cup Parade! Can’t believe how many people showed up! #5yearsalready pic.twitter.com/pDY0MtmFg2 – David Perron (@DP_57) June 12, 2024

These are two popular names in Quebec.

What’s interesting is that while both aren’t big stars and their best years may be behind them (especially for Perron), these are guys who are still producing in the NHL.

That could attract Toronto.

Toffoli may not be the fastest, but he’s an excellent scorer. And the reason Toronto could be a real possibility for the Ontarian, aside from the fact that he’s already played for four Canadian clubs, is that Brad Treliving loves him.

He’s the one who picked him up in Calgary in 2022, and he’s always loved him.

As for Perron, Craig Berube was his coach in 2019, when the Blues won the Cup. He loves him and would add leadership to a club that could use a little more.

If he doesn’t come back to Detroit… why not?

