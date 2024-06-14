Canadiens to consider Berkly Catton with 5th pick

Canadiens to consider Berkly Catton with 5th pickAuteur: jdavis
The only thing that’s certain is that, at the next draft, the Habs will have the opportunity to select a very talented player.
And for what it’s worth, several names have already been linked to the Montreal organization.
But as he said openly last week,we seem toforget Berkly Catton’s name.
But even if Catton isn’t the biggest at 5’11’ and 170 pounds, I think the club’s executives should consider him at No. 5.
This kid oozes skill. Berkly Catton highlight reel courtesy of @TheWHL pic.twitter.com/PD2abunef0
– The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) June 11, 2024
We all agree, however, that by drafting Catton, Kent Hughes wouldn’t be achieving his goal of expanding his roster for the next few years.
That said, he would be adding natural talent to the Habs line-up…
The difference is that offensive players are less easy to find in the NHL. Talented players aren’t always available, and when they are, there’s a huge price attached to a transaction (or signing).
Obviously, I’m not saying that the Habs should draft Catton at all costs.
After all, it’s hard to fault him when you look at his final season in junior:
CHL players with 50+ goals and 115+ points in their NHL draft-eligible year in the 21st century:
– Sidney Crosby
– Patrick Kane
– Connor Bedard
– Berkly Catton
That’s all.
@Hockey_Robinson https://t.co/904b7RNrGH pic.twitter.com/cOcXJ91gCm
– RDS (@RDSca) May 24, 2024
