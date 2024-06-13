Islanders reportedly contact Jets about Nikolaj Ehlers

Islanders reportedly contact Jets about Nikolaj EhlersAuteur: sjones
The forward, who earns an annual salary of $6 million, still has one season left on his contract…
But the buzz right now is that Kevin Cheveldayoff could trade him to make some room on the payroll. Winnipeg’s goal is to offer Sean Monahan a new contract, and that could be done with a trade involving Ehlers to free up salary.
All of which is to say that we’re likely to see several teams interested in his services in the coming weeks, and the Islanders would be among them.
#Isles need a top-six forward. Could they land #GoJetsGo forward Nikolaj Ehlers?
They’ve inquired and after trade with #Blackhawks, NYI does have an extra second-round pick.
Time will tell.@TheHockeyNews https://t.co/77stcDCpJq
– Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) June 11, 2024
After all, the Islanders aren’t a big offensive club, and they’ve been playing a more defensive style for several years now.
The Islanders aren’t equipped to stay up late when you look at the club’s attack in the recent playoffs.
And that’s where the addition of a guy who produces like Ehlers can make a lot of sense :
He’s capable of scoring goals, too, as proved by his 201 hits since the start of his NHL career, 605 games ago.
That said, a Barzal/Ehlers pairing could create quite a stir on the ice…
And it would be ideal for Barzal, because since the departure of John Tavares, he’s never really had any excellent players on his line.
It would also calibrate the lineup a bit by putting Horvat at the center of the team’s second line.
Overtime
– Nice contract.
Hearing #Canes have agreed to terms to retain pending UFA defenseman Jalen Chatfield: 3 years x $3 million.@DailyFaceoff
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 13, 2024
– Sean Couturier is recovering (again) from surgery.
Sean Couturier tells the @NastyKnuckles podcast he’s still in town rehabbing from a “little sports hernia surgery, lower abs.” Could help better explain his second half struggles.
– Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) June 13, 2024