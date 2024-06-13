Cayden Lindstrom: The Snake wonders if his skills will translate to the NHL

Yesterday, the Processus podcast published the long-awaited final Snake list for the upcoming draft.

Basically, we’re talking about a list (not a mock draft) that puts forward the finest talents in the upcoming draft. Because yes, Simon Boisvert makes his lists primarily on the basis of talent.

Here’s how it looks.

We know that the popular Anton Silayev is 24th on Simon Boisvert’s list, since his offensive ceiling isn’t the highest. This gives you an idea of how he thinks.

But the fact remains that the guy watches a lot of hockey (especially various NHL prospects) and knows how to evaluate pure talent. That’s one of his strengths.

And that brings us to Cayden Lindstrom.

The Snake has Lindstrom at ninth in his rankings, which is a bit lower than what we see elsewhere. But in his eyes, there’s one thing to consider:

The plays he makes in junior, I’m not sure how much of that translates to the NHL. He’s going to come into the net and because of his size and strength, he’s going to knit. In the NHL, there’s another 6’3, 213-pounder who’ll pick it up. – Simon Boisvert

Is the Snake saying he’s a bad player? No: he still has him ninth on his list.

But he’s having trouble predicting how many points he’ll score in the NHL because of the marching orders between the NHL and the WHL. And you’d think his injury history would come into play, too.

That’s different from what we usually hear in Lindstrom’s case, but it’s an important nuance.

Boisvert points out, however, that it all depends on what’s needed. If the Habs want to put him on a line with Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky, for example… that would be a nasty puck-protection trio.

Cayden Lindstrom is a bit far down Simon’s list, but the young forward would fit right in To find out the extent of his list, it’s in the latest episode of Processus, available everywhere! #NHL #Canadiens #NHLDraft #Rookies #Recrutes #CaydenLindstrom pic.twitter.com/DDrTJq3xy7 – commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) June 12, 2024

Because yes, both Simon Boisvert and Mathias Brunet see Lindstrom on the wing.

Both men think there’s a good chance the Habs will draft the WHL product. Obviously, this will depend on the picks beforehand, but… #IvanDemidov

Paul Maurice confirms Barkov and Taransenko will be in the lineup tonight for Game 3 of the Finals – Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) June 13, 2024

– Will Evander Kane be able to play tonight?

Kris Knoblauch on tonight’s lineup: “You’re going to have to wait and find out.” Think there is more concern about Kane’s health than Nurse’s – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 13, 2024

– Pascal Vincent has yet to receive a vote of confidence in Columbus.

Dreger on TSN 1050 OverDrive yesterday says beyond Laine and the roster, we could see more changes in Columbus, says he hasn’t heard Don Waddell give Pascal Vincent a vote of confidence. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 13, 2024

– Other teams’ targets: David Savard and Christian Dvorak on the list.

Trade Targets #Canucks Ilya Mikheyev joins the board, Vancouver has been looking to move him for cap flexibility to sign pending free agents. Mikheyev is one of five new names: https://t.co/r1fc2ZNMUd pic.twitter.com/UNj2W3nVTD – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 13, 2024

And that’s despite Shota Imanaga’s season debut with the Cubs. https://t.co/eZsgGFmZcp – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 13, 2024

