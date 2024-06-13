David Pagnotta: Kent Hughes is currently involved in (several) discussions

It’s probably the worst-kept secret on earth: Kent Hughes will be aggressive this summer.

And by now, we know the file by heart.Hughes wants to add an offensive player to his line-up, and the Habs GM is even prepared to offer a luxurious (short-term) contract to a player who can help out quickly.

When you hear all the informants saying the same thing, it’s because there’s something going on behind the scenes in the NHL.

And today, David Pagnotta is back at it again.

Pagnotta said that Hughes is “involved in several discussions” because he’s looking for a top-6 player…

And that’s why we’re hearing about Martin Necas and Trevor Zegras in Montreal right now:

The silly season is here, and aside from the SCF, there’s plenty to dive into. As part of our coverage presented by @CCMHockey, me & @DennisTFP touch on some of the latest buzz:#CauseChaos Chatfield, Slavin, Necas#SJSharks Ferraro, Couture#CBJ & Laine#GoHabsGo eyeing scorer pic.twitter.com/HZcrqSn7t5 – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 13, 2024

We’re close to the NHL draft and the opening of the free agent market.

To put it another way, this is the time of year when we see GMs being (very) active in their efforts to improve their respective clubs for next season.

That said, if David Pagnotta had said that Hughes wasn’t talking to other teams…

That would mean that the Canadiens’ GM isn’t doing his job properly.

But to see that Hughes is aggressive, and to know that he’s in talks with several clubs, leads us to believe that the Montreal GM has an idea in mind.

We know he wants to improve his attack, but we don’t know which player management is targeting at the moment.

This is where it gets exciting, because Kent Hughes has shown in the past that he has more than one rabbit in his hat.And that seems to be the case (again) right now.

