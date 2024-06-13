New team in Salt Lake City: jerseys (and logo) finally unveiled

It’s about time…

But now it’s official.

After weeks and weeks of waiting, the new Salt Lake City team has finally unveiled its colors.The club, via a video posted on X / Twitter, shared the logo and jerseys that will be used for the upcoming season.

The team name (Utah Hockey Club) is temporary for now…

The ink is dry! We’ve officially closed on an NHL franchise Join us on this journey #UtahHC pic.twitter.com/llDiLsuZ0S – UtahHockeyClub (@utahhockeyclub) June 13, 2024

But the vests look good nonetheless.It looks like this:I like it, honestly.

It’s simple, and the colors are nice.

The only thing that bothers me about it… is that the team doesn’t have an official name yet.

After all, we still don’t know the true identity of the team, and I think that’s a shame for the fans out there.

No date has yet been set for the presentation of the permanent vests and logo…

But at least fans have until June 20 to make their choice.

The idea is cool because it’s the fans who will vote for the club’s long-term identity. It’s a good way for the organization to get closer to its fans, and it’s refreshing in a way.

It’s a good marketing move, at least.

Extension

Now, the goal for the leaders over there is to build a team that can compete before too long.

The club has a good coach (André Tourigny), but it will have to acquire talented players to allow the fans to get a little excited.

After all, it would be boring for the fan’s eye to see the team get washed out every time they play at home, especially as this will be the club’s first year in Salt Lake City.