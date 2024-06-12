Kent Hughes sometimes says too much to the media, says Chantal Machabée

With the draft and the free agent market fast approaching, Kent is under the microscope more than ever. His every word is picked up by the media.

In that sense, he’s quite generous in his comments. Let’s just say that he doesn’t mince his words, something that Chantal Machabée, head of communications for the Habs, has also noted.

In an interview with her conducted by Marco Normandin of habsolumentfan.com, Machabée revealed that she felt he talked a little too much for her taste.

Understandably, this was followed by a few laughs, but that’s not to say it wasn’t true.

The former RDS journalist went on to mention that Hughes often tells her that if there are any problems, they’ll fix them together.

It’s refreshing to see a general manager able to be as transparent as possible. He doesn’t shirk from answering the tough questions.

Watching the press conference today, the sheer differences in communication, transparency, expectations & positivity between Jeff Gorton/Kent Hughes & Marc Bergevin are staggering. The animosity, grudges & disdain that MB had for the media, Habs alumni & fans were obvious. pic.twitter.com/iQ5htDALS5 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 17, 2024

But it’s true that he sometimes puts in more than other general managers. Has this ever hurt him in negotiations? No one knows, but it wouldn’t be surprising.

Hughes is relatively inexperienced as a general manager, which also has an impact on the way he approaches issues with members of the media.

In the same Habsolument Fan interview, Machabée mentions the importance she places on players’ personalities in front of the media.

There are fewer players who get out the ‘tape’ and express themselves freely. In her eyes, players have things to say, and she praises the particular intelligence of some of them.

Johnathan Kovacevic is an engineer and Jordan Harris studied finance, among others.

