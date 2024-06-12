Arpon Basu opens the door to Matheson being included in a deal for Necas

Arpon Basu opens the door to Matheson being included in a deal for NecasAuteur: jdavis
That’s true for the Canadiens, and it’s just as true for the other NHL teams.
Several scenarios have been discussed and yesterday, Antoine Roussel – even if he didn’t want to – made headlines for his comments.
At some point, the Canadiens will be ready to make a big swing on the trade market. But for a second year in a row, it doesn’t make sense just yet because the big names don’t match up with what the Canadiens have to sell. https://t.co/AYfvgmn2lB
– Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 11, 2024
But Matheson isn’t old either, and he plays an important role in the Habs defense.
He’s the guy Martin St-Louis uses most, he plays PP, he’s just collected 62 points in 82 games…
And it’s his annual salary of $4.875 million for the next two seasons that makes him so attractive to a club looking for immediate help.
Kaiden Guhle is probably the only left-handed defenseman with any real value… While Jordan Harris, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj still have a lot to prove, in my opinion.
In other words, none of these players seem ready to take on a top-4 role next year, and that’s where the problem lies in my eyes.
But the opportunity to get your hands on a player like Necas, you don’t see that every day.
Kent Hughes will have to scratch his itch, and he’ll have to think seriously about it, even if we know Matheson’s value to Montreal.
Overtime
– The OHL has a new commissioner.
The OHL has appointed Bryan Crawford as Incoming Commissioner.
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 12, 2024