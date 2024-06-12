Canucks aggressively pursue Guentzel rights

There should be some big changes at the Canucks this summer.I mentioned it yesterday in a text, but Tyler Myers, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov are expected to leave the club this summer via the free agent market.

That would leave room for Patrik Allvin to store around… And now, Jake Guentzel’s name is back in the Vancouver rumour mill.

In fact, Ben Kuzma (Vancouver Province) wrote in an article that the Canucks are aggressive in the Guentzel file and that the team is currently looking to acquire his rights from Carolina.

It would be a great addition to a team already boasting several excellent forwards…

And it would help put the loss of Lindholm, who was acquired at the last trade deadline, to rest. Data from Cap Friendly indicates that the Canucks will have around $24M to spend this summer.

That’s a lot, in a way… But Allvin has his work cut out for him, because the club only has three defensemen (including Noah Juulsen), and 10 forwards under contract heading into next year’s campaign.

The puzzle could be quite complicated to assemble, in other words.

Especially if the Canucks offer Guentzel a big contract…

Hurricanes don’t want a rebuild

The Hurricanes will be one to watch this summer, for reasons we all know.That said, the goal in Carolina is not to make a fire sale: the club wants to continue to be good in the long term.

That’s why they want a talented young player in return for Martin Necas, and that’s why they’re interested in offering defenseman Jaccob Slavin a long-term contract.

Obviously, Carolina has a lot of business to take care of for 2024-25, but word is they are also looking beyond that. Hearing the Hurricanes are working on a long-term extension for Jaccob Slavin. He is eligible to re-sign on July 1 and is a huge part of what they do. – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 12, 2024

Elliotte Friedman reported the news on X/Twitter earlier today.

It makes sense because Slavin is the club’s catalyst on defense.

He’s been the Hurricanes’ #1 defenseman for a number of years now, and he deserves a shot at the cash.

Slavin, at 30, will be playing the final year of his contract next season.

He’s expected to be in line for a pay raise, because he’s been earning an annual salary of $5.3m since the start of the 18-19 season.

Steven Stamkos, anywhere but Tampa? Not so fast…

In 2016, Steven Stamkos decided to test the free agent market.

We remember that the matter was the talk of the town because his name had been linked to that of the Canadiens…

But in the end, Stamkos signed a contract with the Lightning and it’s safe to say he made the right decision, because the Florida club has won the Stanley Cup twice since then.

News flash: we’ll be talking about Stamkos again this summer, because he’ll be as free as a bird on July 1.

What will he do?

That’s the question on everyone’s lips right now in Tampa Bay, and it makes sense, because Julien BriseBois won’t have a lot of money to spend if he doesn’t trade a big contract.

The popular conclusion, however, is that Stamkos will stay there to try and finish his career with the club that selected him with the first pick in the 2008 draft.

An agent and GM (speaking on condition of anonymity) say they don’t see him leaving in an ESPN article:

GMs, agents predict the NHL summer: Trades, free agency, more – via @ESPN App https://t.co/Km98FejVyT – Rachel Bergen (@Rbergen21) June 12, 2024

There will be several interesting names on the market this summer, and Stamkos is one of them.

We also have to wonder what’s going to happen with guys like Jonathan Marchessault, Patrick Kane, Sean Monahan, Tyler Toffoli, Jake Debrusk Jonathan Drouin, Matt Duchene…

And we’ll also have to keep an eye on Sam Reinhart’s situation in Florida, who has already begun discussions with the Panthers regarding a new contract.

These are players who can help just about any team, after all.

– Coming up.

Former Canadiens scout. Could this signal a return to the organization? https://t.co/7gVUtNCSow – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 12, 2024

– Aleksander Barkov took part in the Panthers’ training session.

Evander Kane and Darnell Nurse did not skate this morning. Kane was out early but left after a conversation with Kris Knoblauch – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 12, 2024

– He’s an undeniable talent.

Zayne Parekh playmaking clips: Cross-slot vision, creating from the wall, and special shot-pass game. Some of the elite details: Pre-reception fakes, hip pocket deception, balance of patience to wait for teammates to get open and pace to find early options.#2024NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/GFjCfDqvFH – Mitchell Brown (@MitchLBrown) June 12, 2024

– With good reason!