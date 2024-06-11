Rumor mill: Canucks expected to lose Lindholm, Myers AND Zadorov this summer

In Vancouver, the Canucks had quite a season.

The team finished first in its division with 109 points (50 wins)… But the team’s run came to an end in the second round against the Edmonton Oilers.

The series ended in seven games, in favor of Connor McDavid and his gang.The Canucks had been aggressive in upgrading their club, with Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm acquired during the season from the Calgary Flames.

However, even if these two players did well… All indications are that they won’t be back in Vancouver.

This morning (TSN), Darren Dreger said it would be “highly unlikely” to see Lindholm and Zadorov in Canucks uniforms for the first game of next season.

And the same applies to Tyler Myers:The three players named above will be free as a bird and should test the free agent market.That said, if these three guys have to leave, the Canucks will lose three big pieces.After all, Myers and Zadorov have been top-4 defensive players and Lindholm is one of the best two-way players in the National League.

It would hurt…

Finally, the Jets want to keep Nikolaj Ehlers

And Patrik Allvin would have a damn big job to do replacing them so the Canucks can still be good next year.

We’ve been hearing rumours about Nikolaj Ehlers for a few weeks now.

The issue isn’t necessarily complicated to explain: the Jets have some big decisions to make this summer, and Ehlers’ salary ($6 million per season) could get in the way of Kevin Cheveldayoff.

But the Jets seem to have changed their minds.

According toDarren Dreger this morning, the club is not looking to trade the Dane… although the possibility is still on the table.

The thing is, in Winnipeg, we don’t really know what we want.

The Jets would like to keep Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli, two guys who could make a killing on the free agent market… But that might not be possible because the club won’t have much money to spend this summer.

That’s why the idea of Ehlers and his contract being traded makes sense, because we’re talking about an offensive player who could be interesting on the 2nd line :

Jacob Markstrom and the Devils make more noise

At the last trade deadline, the Devils pushed hard to get their hands on Jacob Markstrom.

The scenario didn’t work out, so the New Jersey outfit turned to Jake Allen to solve their problem in front of the net.

But we all agree that Allen isn’t the man to take the club all the way, and that’s why the Devils still have their noses in the Markstrom file in Calgary.

I say this because, according to David Pagnotta, the Devils are clearly the team to watch in the goaltender’s case.

There would be “several ways” to reach an agreement between the Flames and the Devils, and we won’t have to fall off our chairs if the deal comes to fruition:

