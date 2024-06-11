Arpon Basu doesn’t see the Habs drafting with the 26th pick

Arpon Basu doesn’t see the Habs drafting with the 26th pickAuteur: mgarcia
We know, however, that with the Canadiens’ GM, any scenario is possible. In other words, it doesn’t mean the Habs will talk twice in the first round.
It would be surprising to see Hughes trade the 5th pick, because the club’s primary objective is to get their hands on a talented player who can help the team for a long time to come.
Ideally, the club will select a striker… But there are no guarantees there either.
On the other hand, the idea of the Canadiens’ GM shopping his 26th pick has been widely discussed.
Basu doesn’t think the Habs will select a player with the 26th pick… And Marc Antoine Godin targeted the names of three guys who might interest the Habs if Kent Hughes decides to move up in the draft: Jett Luchanko, Andrew Basha and Stian Solberg :
Should Montreal be looking to flip their 26th pick and move up the order at the Draft? #BasuAndGodin #GoHabsGo@MAGodin @ArponBasu pic.twitter.com/vCRT2cEYXa
– sdpn (@sdpnsports) June 11, 2024
Let’s not forget that the American had his dinner with Habs executives last week… And Basu believes it’s no coincidence.
That said, if the Habs are able to draft at #5 and move up into the top-20 with the Jets’ pick, Kent Hughes will get his hands on two excellent prospects.
He has the tools to dance, and that’s the beauty of it, after all.
