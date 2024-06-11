Arpon Basu doesn’t see the Habs drafting with the 26th pick

The Canadiens will have two picks in the first of the next draft.If nothing changes, Kent Hughes and his group will be talking about the 5th and 26th picks.

We know, however, that with the Canadiens’ GM, any scenario is possible. In other words, it doesn’t mean the Habs will talk twice in the first round.

It would be surprising to see Hughes trade the 5th pick, because the club’s primary objective is to get their hands on a talented player who can help the team for a long time to come.

Ideally, the club will select a striker… But there are no guarantees there either.

On the other hand, the idea of the Canadiens’ GM shopping his 26th pick has been widely discussed.

After all, the Habs could use it in combination with one or two defensemen to pick up a player (Newhook-style deal) or to move up a few spots if they like a particular player.I mention all this because Marc Antoine Godin and Arpon Basu discussed it in a recent episode of their podcast

Basu doesn’t think the Habs will select a player with the 26th pick… And Marc Antoine Godin targeted the names of three guys who might interest the Habs if Kent Hughes decides to move up in the draft: Jett Luchanko, Andrew Basha and Stian Solberg :

Should Montreal be looking to flip their 26th pick and move up the order at the Draft? #BasuAndGodin #GoHabsGo@MAGodin @ArponBasu pic.twitter.com/vCRT2cEYXa – sdpn (@sdpnsports) June 11, 2024

It gets really interesting after that because Basu talks about the Cole Eiserman file.

Let’s not forget that the American had his dinner with Habs executives last week… And Basu believes it’s no coincidence.

According to him, the Habs may have wanted to grill him to see if the possibility of moving up to select him in the draft makes sense for the Montreal organization.Several scenarios are possible, and the cool thing is that the next crop is really strong among forwards and defensemen.

That said, if the Habs are able to draft at #5 and move up into the top-20 with the Jets’ pick, Kent Hughes will get his hands on two excellent prospects.

He has the tools to dance, and that’s the beauty of it, after all.

Overtime

– Great story.

Few teammates anywhere are more revered than #FlaPanthers Kyle Okposo. When re-signing with #Sabres last year, Buffalo’s captain had a specific request for a $500k bonus in his contract. It wasn’t selfish. It was his raison d’être. He’s halfway home: https://t.co/WUwsB6KRVE pic.twitter.com/ngVomeEeev – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 11, 2024

– Love it.