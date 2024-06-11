Juraj Slafkovsky and Kaiden Guhle: no formal talks on a new contract

In recent weeks, we’ve learned that one of the Canadiens’ goals was to test the waters with Juraj Slafkovsky and Kaiden Guhle to see if they could be signed long-term right away.

In both cases, the boys are a year away from restricted autonomy. So there’s no rush, but Kent Hughes would probably like to get a head start for next year.

Signing them this summer is a risk, but it could be done at a better price, taking advantage of a quieter summer in terms of free agents to settle 2025 files and add certainty quickly for the future. Not having to project their long-term salary would undoubtedly help planning.But does that mean it has to happen now? No, not necessarily.

After all, the two guys (who can’t sign before July 1) don’t have to sign in June. As their contracts are still valid for another year, it could happen later in the summer.

And obviously, that’s the plan.

According to The Athletic’s Arpon Basu, there have been no formal discussions between the Canadiens and either the forward’s or the defenseman’s clans.

At some point, the Canadiens will be ready to make a big swing on the trade market. But for a second year in a row, it doesn’t make sense just yet because the big names don’t match up with what the Canadiens have to sell. https://t.co/AYfvgmn2lB – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 11, 2024

Is this surprising? No, not necessarily.

After all, right now, the Habs’ attention must be on the trade rumours and the draft. The #5 pick is getting a lot of attention right now… mainly because of Cayden Lindstrom and Ivan Demidov, who could slide all the way to #5.

Free agents, to some extent, are also a higher priority. We’re talking about those on the upcoming unrestricted market, but also guys like Arber Xhekaj or Justin Barron (RFA) in Montreal.

Once all this is settled, in July or August, Kent Hughes will have more time to talk to Slaf and Guhle’s representatives.

In gusto

– Elliotte Friedman doesn’t know if the Habs have a CapFriendly platform on their hands.

Friedman names teams that have something when CapFriendly goes offline (32TP): Seattle, New Jersey, Carolina, Chicago, Islanders, Toronto, Columbus. Pittsburgh didn’t have anything before, but once Dubas got there they started building something. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 11, 2024

– To watch.

Junior Team Canada | Players back in court in August https://t.co/wzlYpewWLr – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) June 11, 2024

– He will support Sheldon Keefe.

The #NJDevils have hired Jeremy Colliton as their associate coach. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 11, 2024

– Read more.

Nice little exercise in Buffalo: I asked Cayden Lindstrom, Tij Iginla, Berkly Catton and Cole Eiserman not if they’d like to play for the Habs (no one will ever say no), but rather why they’d be the best choice for the Habs. It goes like this. https://t.co/PMZ5gDW5sc – Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) June 11, 2024

– All is well in Toronto.