Amanda Kessel drafted by Montreal (after rumours sending DG to Minnesota)

Amanda Kessel, Phil’s sister, has a great talent for hockey. That said, last year, she didn’t play in the CFHL. Instead, she was a special assistant to Kyle Dubas in Pittsburgh.
Her management experience led to rumours of her becoming GM of the Minnesota women’s team in the WHL.
We don’t know if that’s still on the table, but should the talented player ever decide to play, her rights now belong to Montreal, who took a chance on her on the heels of last night’s penultimate draft pick. #HailMary
Our 2024 draft picks
Your 2024 PWHL Montreal draftees
LPHF Montréal June 11, 2024
What’s also noticeable is that only one Canadian is coming to town. Out of seven players, five are American, one is Swedish and forward Jennifer Gardiner is from Canada.
Emmy Fecteau is the only Quebecer and also the only player from the Canadian university network (USports) to have been selected in this second LPHF draft.
Pat Laprade June 11, 2024
Despite Concordia’s historic season, only one player had her name called in the program’s draft. No other Canadian program has drafted a girl.
Of course, we know it’s different from the men’s reality, since the guys have either the NCAA or the CHL as options. In the case of girls, there’s no junior here and Canadian hockey isn’t at the level of American hockey. So the good players go to the NCAA.
But with three pro clubs in the LPHF in this country, you have to wonder whether we shouldn’t be pushing harder to have a program worthy of the name. That’s easier said than done, but the reality is that university options in Canada are virtually non-existent for the best players.
In bursts
For Connor McDavid, it's now the Oilers against the rest of the world!
RDS June 11, 2024
Oilers need to win 4 of their next 5 games.
The Panthers 2? Of their next 5.
Maxime Truman June 11, 2024
– David Quinn as Pittsburgh assistant?
Hearing that former #NYR and SJ coach David Quinn will be joining Mike Sullivan’s staff in Pittsburgh.
Reunited with Erik Karlsson, who won a Norris Trophy playing for Quinn in 2022-23
Arthur Staple June 11, 2024
Canada's new women's soccer circuit, the Northern Super League, announces a multi-year agreement with RDS, TSN, Radio-Canada and CBC to televise games.
Alexandre Pratt June 11, 2024
– Two wins away from $500,000.
Kyle Okposo had a special clause in his contract with the Sabres.
At 36, he can now dream of the Stanley Cup with the Panthers.https://t.co/MDAKXtS0Jh
J-F Chaumont June 11, 2024