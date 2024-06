Getty Images

Ariana Grande is keeping a low profile when it comes to her love life these days, and understandably so.This is because the superstar has taken a lot of criticism and received her fair share of unsolicited opinions over the years when it comes to her love affairs, especially on the heels of her most recent (and spectacular) break-up with Dalton Gomez and her surprise relationship with Ethan Slater.Ariana was, however, in demonstrative mode with the latter at the most recent Stanley Cup Final game, as her favorite team, the Florida Panthers, attempted to win a second consecutive game against the Edmonton Oilers.

It’s safe to say that the singer had a wonderful evening…

…because not only was she clearly in love, she also saw her team win the match 4-1!

Yes, the Oilers are in a bit of trouble, but that’s another story!

By the way, Ariana is a long-time Panthers fan, as evidenced by this old photo that has since become iconic!