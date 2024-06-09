Fifth choice: Lindstrom, Demidov… or a defenseman

Fifth choice: Lindstrom, Demidov… or a defensemanAuteur: mgarcia
In exactly 19 days, we’ll finally have answers to the many questions surrounding this draft, where nothing is guaranteed, apart from Macklin Celebrini’s selection at number one.
As for Cayden Lindstrom, he’s much appreciated by the Habs.
My best attempt at untangling the web surrounding the Canadiens and the No. 5 pick in the draft. https://t.co/tCAUohhuRJ
– Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 9, 2024
“Under the unlikely circumstances of Lindstrom and Demidov not being available, I think the Habs would lean more towards Lindstrom. If only one of the two were available, it would make the choice much easier to make.” – Arpon Basu
If these two forwards are chosen in the top four, the option of selecting a defenseman shouldn’t be ruled out, even if the Habs already have a surplus at this position.
The defensemen in this draft are excellent and would solidify our brigade. This would allow the Habs to trade one of the organization’s more valuable defensemen for a better forward elsewhere in the NHL.
The best right-handed defenseman in this draft clearly seems to be Artyom Levshunov, but there’s a good chance the Belarusian will be chosen in the top four.
Parekh and Buium have a very interesting offensive and mobile aspect, but we mustn’t forget Lane Hutson, who has a very good chance of establishing himself in the NHL.
If he’s available for the Habs’ choice and Lindstrom and Demidov have already been selected, a defenseman like Sam Dickinson would be more than welcome.
Russia’s Anton Silayev, a 6-foot-7, 18-year-old left-handed defender, would be the next Victor Hedman, but more limited offensively.
Once again, the Russian factor comes into play and Basu doesn’t seem convinced that the Tricolore would opt for the giant with the fifth pick.
It all depends on the Habs’ meetings with some of these prospects before the draft, but especially on the choices of the Blackhawks, Ducks and Blue Jackets.
