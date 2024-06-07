The pitfalls of a Kirby Dach deal for the Canadiens

Can the Habs pull off a Kirby Dach-style deal this summer?

We all agree that this is one of the big off-season questions for the Habs. What to do with the #5 pick in the next draft is also a hot topic… and in both cases, it comes down to adding a big talent to the club.

But could it be difficult to do? Possibly, yes. But consider this:1. What you need to know is that prices are high, and competition will mean that prices could rise even faster if they are outbid at some point.Case in point? The Buffalo Sabres.

According to Elliotte Friedman, the Buffalo Sabres would be willing to let their #11 pick go if they could get their hands on a top-6 forward in return. That’s a nice addition to the market.

With the Devils’ #10 pick available (possibly for a goalie, but who knows), those are two items the Habs don’t have to offer. Because no, I don’t see Kent Hughes trading his #5 pick.

Friday 32 Thoughts news and information pod. We will be posting the morning after every Cup Final game. Written version to come over next 24 hours. Links to your preferred platform here:https://t.co/io7Mr1RceU – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 7, 2024

Obviously, Kent Hughes has defensemen to trade. But would a team with a top-6 forward to trade prefer a #10 or #11 pick over a current Habs defenseman?

It depends on each club’s evaluation.

2. The teams’ actual prices will be high to get the Trevor Zegras and Martin Necas of this world off their current teams. The guys won’t be cheap.

For example?

We know that in the case of Zegras, it would take guys like David Reinbacher or Kaiden Guhle to start the discussion. Are these the players Kent Hughes wants to give away? Don’t think so.

And in Carolina, in return for Necas, Friedman talked about getting “starpower” in return for the European forward’s services. The Habs don’t have any starpower to give away right now.

Per @FriedgeHNIC, #CauseChaos want a star-caliber player in return for Martin Necas, not picks/prospects. For #Isles, that likely means Brock Nelson. Not saying NYI should do that or CAR would, but seems like that’s what it would take. https://t.co/mTDjNCmgQw – Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) June 7, 2024

What The Habs Are Looking For At The NHL Combine | The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro June 6 2024 https://t.co/EwWeUSLny1 – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 7, 2024

In brief

These two factors will make it difficult for the Habs to move. The targets (which are more numerous than Necas and Zegras) are attractive to many clubs.But Kent Hughes managed to get Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook, and he could do it again. Eric Engels believes he can.

– Who will coach the Sharks?

Friedman on Sharks head coaching search (32TP): “It sounds like it is between Sturm and Warsofsky, Blashill I heard had a second interview, I’m not sure he’s the favourite now” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 7, 2024

– Of note.

Carter Yakemchuk has met 23 teams (including the Habs) here at the Combine. Compares his style to Evan Bouchard’s. Sees himself as a future first-pair defenseman and first PP. Would like to work on his skating stroke. Would like to play in the NHL at 210 lbs. Is at 200. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 7, 2024

– All is well in Chicago.

And meanwhile, Chicago is actively trying to trade Luis Robert Jr. https://t.co/HvYC0K2LTe – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 7, 2024

– Attention interested parties.

Hope to see u this Saturday, June 08 at Terracotta Park in Pointe Claire. Several “Montréal Soccer Legends” will take on some “Montreal Media” in a 7v7 game. Pregame at 11:30am. Game starts at 12pm. We’re trying to raise money for ALS. U can donate here https://t.co/CKeaepH4D0 pic.twitter.com/AOj7OItypE – Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) June 4, 2024

– Who will be drafted in Chicago? [NYT]

– They play the same style, anyway.

Post this on Instagram A publication shared by Hockey Forever (@hockeyforeverhq)

– Oh wow.