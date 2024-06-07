Trevor Zegras: the names of David Reinbacher and Kaiden Guhle come to mind

Trevor Zegras’ name has been circulating in Montreal for about a year.

Because his situation in Anaheim isn’t ideal, we can expect Anaheim boss Pat Verbeek to receive many calls in connection with his talented forward.

But he’s under no obligation to trade him, of course.

What’s special, in a case like this, is how wide the perception of the file is. After all, on the one hand, there are those who see the red flags and want to see the Habs stay away from them.

Alain Crête is in that group, for example.

Then, on the other hand, there are those who think it would take a really big comeback to bring such talent out of Anaheim. And clearly, among them is the Ducks’ GM, who won’t let his player go on the cheap.

If a club isn’t willing to pay the price for his services, Zegras will simply stay in California. And that seems to be the case with the Canadiens, according to Pierre LeBrun’s information this week.

But let’s talk about the famous price. What would it be?

According to Arpon Basu, who discussed the subject this week on BPM Sports with Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez, the Ducks, who want help on the blue line for the future, are likely to ask for some big names.

I think the Ducks would ask for a pretty significant piece. It would start with a David Reinbacher, a package around Kaiden Guhle. It’s not ridiculous: Trevor Zegras is an excellent National League player. – Arpon Basu

Since Basu would be surprised to see the Habs pay that price, it’s becoming increasingly clear that, yes, we should expect Kent Hughes to pass on the Ducks forward.

No, it’s not a simple matter, because even if Kent Hughes counters, the base price is still high. I’m thinking more and more that the Habs will look elsewhere.

