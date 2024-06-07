Skip to content
Cayden Lindstrom had dinner with the Canadiens

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

In the NHL , it’s customary for some teams to bring top prospects to the restaurant.

The goal? To see the guys from a different angle than the 20-minute interview. The setting is much less formal, and it lets you see the guys’ personalities.

And it’s interesting to note that Cayden Lindstrom went to dinner with the Canadiens’ big guns on Tuesday. Reporter Kevin Dubé(JdeQ) reports.

Lindstrom mentioned that the guys were much nicer at the meal than in the interview.

The center sees himself becoming a Roope Hintz, and on the ice, he has everything to please the Habs. If the club has found him relevant in terms of his personality and isn’t afraid of his medical check-up, let’s just say he could be a more than interesting target for the Habs.

I don’t know if he’s told the Habs this during his meetings with management, but Lindstrom isn’t afraid of playing in a big market. He won’t say otherwise for obvious reasons, but still. #Of course #Cassette

Reading this piece by Arpon Basu, you can see that he’s willing to make the sacrifices to make the NHL.

On Thursday night, defenseman Sam Dickinson was spotted with the Habs. We don’t know which other players received such treatment during the week.

But dinners don’t mean everything. After all, in 2022, several prospects were invited by the Flannel, but not Juraj Slafkovsky. The Slovak, who still had braces at the time, didn’t take it badly.

