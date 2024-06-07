Cayden Lindstrom had dinner with the Canadiens

In the NHL , it’s customary for some teams to bring top prospects to the restaurant.

The goal? To see the guys from a different angle than the 20-minute interview. The setting is much less formal, and it lets you see the guys’ personalities.

And it’s interesting to note that Cayden Lindstrom went to dinner with the Canadiens’ big guns on Tuesday. Reporter Kevin Dubé(JdeQ) reports.

The Habs invited Cayden Lindstrom to dinner Tuesday night in Buffalo. It doesn’t prove everything, but it at least confirms the organization’s interest in him. Details https://t.co/u88kihMb5I – Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) June 7, 2024

Lindstrom mentioned that the guys were much nicer at the meal than in the interview.

The center sees himself becoming a Roope Hintz, and on the ice, he has everything to please the Habs. If the club has found him relevant in terms of his personality and isn’t afraid of his medical check-up, let’s just say he could be a more than interesting target for the Habs.

I don’t know if he’s told the Habs this during his meetings with management, but Lindstrom isn’t afraid of playing in a big market. He won’t say otherwise for obvious reasons, but still. #Of course #Cassette

Reading this piece by Arpon Basu, you can see that he’s willing to make the sacrifices to make the NHL.

Cayden Lindstrom comes from a remote village, but he’s dreamed of “bright lights” his whole life. A hockey environment like Montreal, assuming he’s around at 5, would suit him just fine. A look at his personality, his game and his potential: https://t.co/YsUHacqQiW – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 7, 2024

On Thursday night, defenseman Sam Dickinson was spotted with the Habs. We don’t know which other players received such treatment during the week.

But dinners don’t mean everything. After all, in 2022, several prospects were invited by the Flannel, but not Juraj Slafkovsky. The Slovak, who still had braces at the time, didn’t take it badly.

Juraj Slafkovsky may not have had dinner with the @CanadiensMTL before getting drafted, but the conversation they had was just as delicious. Don’t miss the 2023 #NHLDraft on June 28 & 29 on @espn, @Sportsnet, @TVASports, and @NHLNetwork! pic.twitter.com/WScemQLcu4 – NHL (@NHL) June 21, 2023

