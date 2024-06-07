Skip to content
Alex Kovalev not ruling out a move to the Habs

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Alex Kovalev had a great career in the NHL.

He was one of the Canadiens’ key players during his time in Montreal…

And the man nicknamed “the magician or the artist” wouldn’t close the door on a coaching position with the Habs.

At least, that’s what we read in a recent article by Nicolas Cloutier,

The Russian says he’s open to the idea of a position with an NHL team, but doesn’t want to “travel from one end to the other”.

He wants a bigger role:

If a National Hockey League team is interested in his services – and that includes the Montreal Canadiens – he’ll listen. – Nicolas Cloutier

It’s interesting because when he came to town, Kovalev was a fan favorite.

Let’s not forget that fans were disappointed to see him leave Montreal to sign a contract with the Ottawa Senators… And it makes sense, because the Russian brought the crowd to its feet so many times when he played for the Tricolore.

He’ll always be remembered (as a player), in a way.

It has to fit, though, because the Habs management can’t make this decision just to please the fans.

The goal is to win games, continue rebuilding and establish a great culture for the coming years.

Can Alex Kovalev meet these criteria?

The idea is intriguing, at least. Martin St-Louis knows him well, having faced him on several occasions during his playing career.

It would create quite a buzz around town, at least.

And if Kovalev is interested in the idea, I think the Habs need to grill him (as they do with the prospects) to see if he’s capable of coaching in a market like Montreal’s.

